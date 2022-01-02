how they reduced it, the photo-shock of the face – Libero Quotidiano





Joao Cancelo despite himself he was involved in a very unpleasant episode, just as the year is now drawing to a close. The Portuguese full-back who is also admired in Italy was the victim of a robbery: four criminals managed to enter his house and also wounded him in the forehead and hit him in the face due to an attempted reaction.





After the initial terror, great anger ensued at what happened not only to him but also to his family, who were present in the house at the time. Cancelo also made public what happened on his Instagram profile, where he published a photo showing the “gifts” left him by the thieves: “Unfortunately today I was attacked by four thugs who hurt me and tried to do it to my family. When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewels and left me with my face in this state ”.





“I don’t know how such mean people can exist – added Cancelo – the most important thing for me is my family, and fortunately they are all fine. And after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong as always “.



