how they speculate on our health – Libero Quotidiano

Italian scandals, tricolor vices: inflated, indeed very inflated prices, even when it comes to our health, medical and pharmacy products. This is the latest strand he is investigating Strip the News, the satirical news of Canale 5.

And so here is that after the first recent episode on paracetamol, in the edition of Strip broadcast on Canale 5 last night, Wednesday 22 December, here is a second one dedicated to the second most popular drug at national level: ibuprofen. The investigation was also entrusted in this case to Max Laudadio, who checked the price of ibuprofen in multiple pharmacies and then compared the result with foreign countries.

And the comparison is truly merciless. Or rather, scandalous. In Belgium for example, a pack of 30 tablets, as regards the unit price of the tablet, costs 0.18 euros per tablet, so in Italy we pay 61% more. Then theAlbania: 20 tablets at € 0.11, for an increase of 163 per cent in Italy. Compared to the prices ofHolland, we pay 222% more. Finally, the staggering data related to Spain And United Kingdom: the rise in Italy is 383% and 625% respectively. A shame about which Max Laudadio asked for information and explanations. Which, as you can see in the service, have arrived but are not convincing even a little …

Striscia la Notizia, ibuprofen scandal: here’s the report

