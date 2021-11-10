how they stole their money – Libero Quotidiano





Strip the News has received many reports from people they have felt scammed by Fit Express, a gym known for sponsoring the last edition of Big Brother Vip. Competitors often trained with the equipment provided by this gym, which, however, has not yet opened its premises as promised, despite having already collected the subscription fees for two years.





Chiara Squaglia reconstructed the story, making use of the many reports received from Turin: “In August 2020 I purchased a subscription for the gym that was about to open, but the opening date – explained a cheated girl – was postponed several times without clear explanations were given. Also, the proof I bought in 2020 is still available for purchase on the site, so other customers will find themselves in the same situation. A refund seems right to me “.





The correspondent from Striscia then spoke with Vincenzo Nocito, founder of Fit Express: “We suffered Covid like everyone else, the bureaucracy hit us even here in Turin. The structure is ready to open, there is the resolution of 8 October which allowed the change of use “. “But you have built a gym where you could not”, remarked Striscia, who collected the promise to send refunds to all customers who request them.



