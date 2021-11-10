Health

how they stole their money – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read


Strip the News has received many reports from people they have felt scammed by Fit Express, a gym known for sponsoring the last edition of Big Brother Vip. Competitors often trained with the equipment provided by this gym, which, however, has not yet opened its premises as promised, despite having already collected the subscription fees for two years.

Covid hits Striscia, Giulia and Talisa showgirls at home. Resounding: in their place ...

Chiara Squaglia reconstructed the story, making use of the many reports received from Turin: “In August 2020 I purchased a subscription for the gym that was about to open, but the opening date – explained a cheated girl – was postponed several times without clear explanations were given. Also, the proof I bought in 2020 is still available for purchase on the site, so other customers will find themselves in the same situation. A refund seems right to me “.

I had to report everyone. Sergio Friscia, the bitterness immediately after conquering Striscia

The correspondent from Striscia then spoke with Vincenzo Nocito, founder of Fit Express: “We suffered Covid like everyone else, the bureaucracy hit us even here in Turin. The structure is ready to open, there is the resolution of 8 October which allowed the change of use “. “But you have built a gym where you could not”, remarked Striscia, who collected the promise to send refunds to all customers who request them.

I was in the car with my mother. Roberto Lipari, the boyish drama of the conductor of Striscia

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Influenza vaccination, from Monday 8 November also in the pharmacy

3 days ago

Bad health: “My son was sick for 4 days, none of the doctors interviewed visited him”

3 days ago

The health district after Covid. The Matera Charter arrives

2 weeks ago

what does it consist of and what to bring to the table?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button