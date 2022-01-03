how they want us to be choked by the MES and be happy (so to speak)

Having a ruling class working against your country can be a significant problem, but, unfortunately, that’s the way things are right now. Giuseppe Liturri explains very well what is happening and how they are, for the umpteenth time, trapping Italy.

As we know, between PEPP and other purchase transactions, the ECB owns 679 billion of Italian public debt, equal to 29%. Now this debt is renewed periodically and generates interest that is directed to the Bank of Italy, which then redistributes it, in large part, to the Treasury, that is to the body that pays the interest. These then turn out to be a round match.

This situation, however, is intolerable to two parties:

to the Germans, who consider this to be nothing more than a surreptitious method of financing the lazy and soft Mediterranean,

to that slice of Italian bureaucracy and bad power that believes that our country’s life is not sufficiently hard and austere.

So at the Italo-French summit the two governments make a fantastic proposal written by Draghi’s economic advisor, Francesco Gavazzi, with the collaboration of economists Guerrieri and Lorenzoni, which, evidently, work not for Italy, but for the King of Prussia: to sell the 679 billion Italian public debt to the ESM in 10 installments, and its replacement with the ESM securities, which should be cheaper. The ESM then undertakes to renew the securities and reinvest the proceeds, all in exchange for a commitment: to reduce the national debt in 10 years within the myths of Maastricht, or at least try. To put it in a movie phrase: “Reduce the debt, or die trying”.

It seems INCREDIBLE, that it was we who made such an unbalanced and absurd proposal. The name of Giavazzi and the other two economists must remain well printed in your mind, because you really have to hate the Italians to make such a proposal.

All this in exchange for what? Of removing this 29% from the Debt / GDP ratio to be calculated for the purpose of 60% of the debt of the Maastricht parameters. As if deleting the remaining 40% – 45% in ten years were not already an absurd and unattainable goal in itself.

Let’s see the negative effects of this proposal:

first of all, the ECB is not the ESM. The sale would be equivalent to closing a bank credit by borrowing from a loan shark. The ESM boasts precisely that it can impose much stricter commitments on states, as seen with the Greek case. Giavazzi’s proposal puts us on the road to Greece. therefore the interest income would not go back to the treasury for the most part, through the profits of the Bank of Italy, but would be in the hands of the ESM and would constitute its financing. In practice, our meager reserves would finance the ESM; However, the ESM does not have the resources for this maneuver and should recall the guarantees of the countries, of which 114 billion of Italian guarantees. We would call back our debt… ..with our debt. An expensive round game.

So the vaunted Italo-French proposal on the Maastricht bonds is that of… obeying the bonds themselves, with the disadvantage of placing the nation in the hands of an external entity that prides itself on its hardness in collecting the debt. If I tell you that I am angry, I am using an euphemism. If the ruling class of Italy and its bureaucracy play against the Italians, we have absolutely no escape. Don’t be surprised if demographics go to zero and pessimism is skyrocketing. Extinction is the best way now, but I hope they do it first.



