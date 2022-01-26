How They Work, the Best Platforms, Benefits and Risks

A new concept that is making its way into the world of digital currencies is that of cryptocurrency loan, a phenomenon that is gaining attention in the wake of the increasingly rapid and unchallenged rise of the crypto world. This new type of loan is taking on increasingly interesting dimensions, but it is a reality that is still being defined. So let’s try to understand how cryptocurrency loans work and what are the best platforms out there to offer this service.

What is a Cryptocurrency Loan: Crypto Lending

Before analyzing the functional characteristics of cryptocurrency loans, it is good to clarify what it is. A cryptocurrency loan, better known as crypto lending, is a new form of financing in which the debtor obtains a loan in current currency (fiat) or stablecoin using his crypto assets as collateral, i.e. as collateral, at an interest rate agreed with the lender.

Alternatively, another form of crypto loan requires the lender to lend their digital currencies, accruing interest and increasing the amount of tokens in their possession over time.

Based on the purpose of the lending, cryptocurrency loans are divided into:

Speculative Lending , which consists of borrowing cryptocurrencies from a broker to trade with leverage;

, which consists of borrowing cryptocurrencies from a broker to trade with leverage; Social Lending, a form of loan between individuals in which the lender bears a percentage of the applicant’s business risk.

How does it work

How crypto lending works is quite simple. On the one hand we have a subject applying for a loan, and consequently becomes a borrower, by depositing on the platform some cryptocurrencies that will constitute the collateral, that is the equivalent value that constitutes the guarantee of the debt. On the other hand we have a investor who is willing to lend their savings in exchange for an annuity.

THE interest rates vary depending on the supply and demand of the asset on the crypto loan platform.

Advantages and Risks

THE benefits deriving from cryptocurrency loans are manifold. First, the platforms that integrate crypto lending activities operate with protocols accessible by anyone, without KYC (know your customer) procedures or custody, and do not ask for all the documents that a bank would ask for.

Another element in favor of crypto loans is the possibility of use the tokens in stock by accruing interest. Finally, it is a way to obtain loans in fiat currencies by leaving a cryptographic collateral as collateral, without having to pledge their personal assets.

As for the disadvantages of cryptocurrency loans, it is important to remember that the borrower takes on the risk of having to provide liquidity in the event that the collateral falls below the “safe zone”. Then there is the technological risk linked to the possible attack of the platform by hackers through bugs or exploits. Another risk is related to the fact that the crypto lending platforms are more recent and risky compared to traditional banks, which are heavily regulated.

The Best Platforms to Apply for a Loan

To access the cryptocurrency loans you need to create an account on one of the platforms that offer this service, showing your documents to confirm your identity. These platforms are divided into two types: CeFi And DeFi. The former act more like traditional fintech companies, while the latter rely on smart contracts. Here are some of the best platforms currently available.

Binance

Our first choice could only be Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world founded in 2017 by Chinese developer Changpeng Zhao.

Thanks to the function Binance Loans, registered users on the platform can take out crypto loans secured by their own cryptocurrency assets. This translates into the possibility of increasing the balance of one’s tokens regardless of the market trend.

Also, the borrowed cryptocurrency can be traded for Spot / Margin / Future trading.

Binance supports the lending of various cryptocurrencies, including BNB (Binance Coin), BUSD, USDT, and much more. The loan terms range from a minimum of 7 days to a maximum of 180 days.

Official site: www.binance.com

Crypto.com

Discover the Crypto.com benefits

Another well-known cryptocurrency loan exchange is Crypto.com, one of the first companies to bring blockchain technology closer to the traditional finance sector.

There Lending function of the platform allows you to obtain loans in digital currency to be used to meet your financial needs or for trading on margin on Crypto.com Exchange.

Official site: www.crypto.com

Coinbase

Cryptocurrency Loans on Coinbase

Another famous platform that offers this type of service is Coinbase, the largest company that buys, sells and holds cryptocurrencies on behalf of customers.

The exchange, based in San Francisco, provides users with a feature that allows you to earn interest by lending your cryptocurrencies to the Compound app, a decentralized finance tool. At the moment, however, this feature only works with Dai, a stablecoin whose value is linked to that of the US dollar.

Official site: www.coinbase.com

Nexo

Among the best platforms that integrate the activity of crypto lending there is also Nexo.

The platform allows its users to apply for a loan by issuing a number of cryptocurrencies as collateral and to lend their digital or fiat currencies by receiving a annual yield.

Final Considerations

What considerations to make about this innovative type of loan that faces the world of cryptocurrencies? While not exempt fromhigh volatility that characterizes the crypto currency market, we can agree that i cryptocurrency loans are a great opportunity for users who have so far only had two options of choice regarding the use of digital currencies: keep them on the wallet or use them for trading.