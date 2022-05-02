how this diet works that makes you lose weight in a few days

The ketogenic diet is a particular diet that includes low carbohydrates but fats, and is effective for regaining health. Basically, an ideal solution to streamline and eliminate critical points while consuming a quantity of food that does not make the typical constraints of a low-calorie diet weigh too much.

Foods that contain carbohydrates are therefore excluded in exchange for a greater intake of proteins and fats. The ketogenic diet being a particular regime must however be studied and prescribed by your GP or nutritionist, who will be able to adapt the menus according to your physical conformation respecting individual needs.

There are several variations of this diet but apart from the differences, the basic idea does not change. The ketogenic diet aims to reach a state of ketosis to permanently eliminate the pads and deposits of adipose fat. What is the state of ketosis? This is a substantial lack of blood sugar. This happens because the body is induced to burn fat instead of sugar.

Example of a ketogenic diet menu

The ketogenic diet includes three main meals and two mid-morning and mid-afternoon hunger snacks. The example breakfast includes the following foods:

wholemeal sandwich with cooked ham;

glass of whole cow’s milk.

During the snack we can eat a portion of 20 grams of walnuts. Lunch consists of a grilled loin of veal slices and a portion of red radicchio with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil. Finish the lunch with half a pear. The afternoon snack includes a rather unusual food to be consumed at this time: two hard-boiled eggs.

In the evening the menu is similar to that of lunch, except that instead of meat we have fish. This will be followed by a portion of octopus salad with 200 grams of cooked aubergines, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and the rest of the half pear left over for lunch. There are no snacks in the evening. You can drink as much water as you like but away from main meals.

What happens following this type of diet

We understand that the basic idea of ​​the ketogenic diet is to reduce the amount of sugar in the blood and to counteract the fat deposits present in our body. By eliminating the intake of sugar, we essentially force our body to produce glucose by itself, implying a large consumption of energy.

To find out if we have managed to reach this state of ketosis we can use urine tests that are easily found in pharmacies. Based on the data indicated, we will be able to understand where we are. But there are also natural symptoms that indicate the state of ketosis such as the need to urinate frequently, a continuous desire to drink and a feeling of dry mouth, a feeling of tiredness and a decrease in appetite and, perhaps the most annoying sign, a breath and a particularly acid and annoying sweat. Thanks to the ketogenic diet we will lose excess fat pads and regain an enviable state of mental and physical health.