How Thor has revived the tourism of an Australian town

“The response from the city has been nothing short of incredible. – said Daley – Everyone supported the campaign. Among other things, this has created a real ferment and a lot of happiness, which we needed after being in isolation from Covid for so long “.

Cowra’s teaching

A model, that of Cowra, which has far exceeded the boundaries of this small town. And that could be copied in many other similar realities and, perhaps, also exported to Italy.

In fact, in our country there are 7,904 total municipalities and, of these, 5,496 have a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants.. This means that the large city centers, in which the business and commercial sector is strongly rooted, are in a clear minority compared to the many small countries. The villages, which are so much discussed, which need a rebirth. All those places that – in the age of the internet and after the example offered, not only by Cowra, but also by the smart working that has long been necessary – must reach the awareness of being able to use new means and strategies. To reach the big goals and be fully competitive in the tourism sector.

The Cowra model, in fact, worked. Certainly even the first real openings that Australia granted in October on domestic and international flights – after the long lockdown – were complicit. However, the numbers show that – in the last two months – tourist visits and bookings in the town, and in the whole of New South Wales, have undergone a significant increase.

The tourism sector in the area also expects a further improvement in bookings in the coming weeks. Despite the arrival of the Omicron variant, in fact, most of the limitations and restrictions on travel and entry into Australia from foreign countries finally expired on 15 December.

And the Chris-themed initiatives in the small town of New South Wales aren’t over yet.

In the future projects of Glenn Daley and the working group behind #GetChrisToCowra there is in fact the realization of a second video. If the first sketch dealt with how to lure the actor to town, the second – which should be out in the next few weeks – it will focus on how the inhabitants prepare to welcome it. With the tourist attractions being illuminated, the lawns in front of the houses being shorn and every room being polished. Always in an ironic and humorous way.

And there may even be a third video, perhaps even with a Hemsworth cameo, to be recorded during his visit.

And who knows, at that point, you might even really decide to build The Big Chris in town. Because for now – as you can read in the special section of the site dedicated to the goliardic project of the monument – “The only thing stopping you from starting to make it is failing to ensure that there is enough marble globally to build its mighty arms and chest.“