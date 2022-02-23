How to access classic Nintendo games like Mario Bross, Zelda and Pokemon on your cell phone

Citra Emulator for Android. (photo: Olhardigital.com)

A few years ago, lovers of video game they had to have one console at home to be able to play their favorite titles; but today, with the power and performance provided by the smart phonesThey can be enjoyed anywhere.

In this sense, a wide catalog of games is available in stores of Applications mobile like app store and Google Play Store but also, people are able to emulate games from the most iconic consoles such as Nintendo 3DS or Playstation 2.

On this occasion, Infobae brings the step by step to understand how to install an emulator Android for one of the consoles Nintendo best-selling historically the Nintendo 3DS. There are several options to enjoy the Nintendo 3DS emulator in a mobile device, but the favorite of the vast majority of users who use this type of application is Citra Emulator.

Next, it will be explained what characteristics should the cell phone to be able to use the Citra Emulator, how to download and install it on our mobile, and what games they are compatible with this Nintendo 3DS emulator for Android.

The characteristics must have the cell phone to use Citra Emulator without any problem

An important thing to keep in mind before installing Citra Emulator on an Android mobile device is the minimum requirements of OS for this app to work.

So the characteristics that the smartphone to run this Nintendo 3DS emulator correctly are the following:

– Android 8 Oreo or higher.

– Support for OpenGL 3.2.

-Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 835 or higher.

How to download and install Citra Emulator for Android

The steps to follow to be able to download and install Citra Emulator on an Android smartphone are really very simple. It is as follows:

1 First, Download the Citra Emulator app from the Google Play Store.

2. Once downloaded, open the app on the device.

3. A notice that must be accepted, which indicates that this application does not include Nintendo 3DS games and that we must download them to our mobile phone in order to play them.

4. A window will appear in which you must press Allow for the app to access files on the device.

5. Choose the cell phone folder in which the ROMs of the Nintendo 3DS games have been saved.

6. Click on the option that appears at the bottom of the application titled Choose this folder.

7. Select the game among all the games you have in the list by clicking on it.

8. Now, just wait for the game to load and voila, you can start enjoying the emulator.

What games are compatible with Citra Emulator

As with any video game emulator, the first thing you need is to have the ROM of the game you want to run, and in the case of Citra Emulator, you must take into account that this application is compatible as well as with .ICC,. CXI, .3DS and .3DSX, but not in .CIA format.

The catalog of games compatible with this application is quite extensive, and the percentage of Nintendo 3DS titles that work perfectly or almost perfectly is quite high, specifically more than 50%.

In any case, if you want to know if a certain game of this console can be executed in Citra Emulator, you only have to visit their complete list of compatible games.

