How to access the secret menus of Nova Launcher

Find out how to activate the quick access menu and the secret menu of Labs in Nova Launcher.

Despite the arrival of minimalist alternatives such as Niagara Launcher or Ratio that have gained some popularity in a short period of time, Nova Launcher is still one of the best launchers for Android thanks to the large number of features it has, although some are more accessible than others at first glance.

For this reason, today we come to discover two Nova Launcher tricks that will allow you to take the personalization of your mobile to another level.

Activate the quick access menu

For a long time, Nova Launcher has a shortcut menu in some apps like WhatsApp that is displayed by long pressing on the app icon, but, in addition, the popular launcher has a hidden menu with 4 useful shortcuts.

The four shortcuts displayed in this menu are as follows: System Settings, Nova Settings, Widgets and Wallpapers and to access this menu you will have to use the navigation bar instead of gestures, since this is activated by long pressing on the square-shaped button, which is the one that gives you access to recent applications.

Once this is done, just above the aforementioned button will appear a pop-up window with the four shortcuts listed above.

Thanks to this simple trick you can change wallpaper, add widgets and access both Nova Launcher and your device settings in a quick and easy way.

Activate the secret menu of Labs

In addition to the quick access menu, Nova Launcher has a hidden menu in your settings, it’s about Labsa section that houses experimental functions of the popular launcher for Android.

To activate this secret Labs menu in Nova Launcher you simply have to hold down the volume down button for a few seconds and immediately you will get a message indicating that it is already activated.

Once this is done, you will see that a new section called Labs appears in the Nova Launcher settings and, when you access it, a series of functions appear that you can activate, such as the possibility that Nova asks you if you want to update the appthe option to have Nova try to generate its icons by ignoring the customization layer themes or the popular launcher show you other launchers in app drawer.

Just below these options three sections will appear:

Permissions: from here you can grant location, phone, storage, accessibility, device management, and notification listening permissions to Nova Launcher

to Nova Launcher Debugging: in this section you can activate functions aimed at advanced users such as export icons or images of widgets, folders and shortcuts

Time: This option allows you to force Nova Launcher to apply weather info to search bar widget located at the bottom

