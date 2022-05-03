How to achieve a correct cholesterol level?

Cholesterol is a fatty substance (a lipid) present in all cells of the body. The liver is the one that produces all the cholesterol that the body needs to form cell membranes and produce certain hormones.

According to the Federal Consumer Protection Office, the elevation of blood cholesterol is attributed to the same substance of this type that contains the food that is eaten. However, the main cause of this increase is saturated fat.

Dairy fat, red meat fat, and tropical oils such as coconut oil are some foods that are rich in saturated fat and should therefore be consumed in moderation.

Cholesterol levels are expressed in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl). The institution recommends a level below 200 mg/dl. Between 200 mg/dl and 239 mg/dl it is considered high and it is advisable to reduce it. From 240 mg / dl or more of cholesterol, it is elevated and it is almost mandatory to lower it.

High cholesterol can be inherited, although it is often the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices, so it can be prevented and treated. For this reason, the Catalan media The National listed a series of nutritional tips with which it is possible to maintain correct cholesterol levels.

Omega 3: The American Heart Association recommends that people eat fish rich in unsaturated fats (omega 3) at least twice a week. These fatty acids and other nutrients in fish may benefit heart health and reduce the risk of fatal heart disease from bad cholesterol (LDL).

B vitamins: Niacin, a type of B vitamin, helps raise HDL (good) cholesterol, lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, and lower triglycerides.

Vegetables: The Nutrition and Pharmacy portal revealed that “legumes such as soybeans, lentils, peas, provide a good level of vegetable protein and fiber, increasing HDL (good cholesterol) and decreasing bad cholesterol (LDL). and that is why they are perfect foods to lower cholesterol.”

Vegetable oils: vegetable oils are rich in oleic acid, which is a great substitute for saturated fats. Olive oil is probably the most popular oil used in world cuisine. However, olive oil is not the only oil capable of offering this type of nutrient. There are also sesame, hazelnut and soy.

Whole grains: There are several research works in which the consumption of whole grains has been related to the reduction of cholesterol levels. Sergio Caja, doctor in molecular biology from the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) Madrid, and expert in Scientific Nutrition, recommends oatmeal as the best cereal, since it is the most effective and after consuming it for six weeks it lowers LDL cholesterol.

Antioxidants: These help fight free radicals, which play an important role in the development of chronic diseases.

Limit dairy: There is still no scientific evidence to show that its consumption increases cholesterol and lipids, however, it is advisable to opt for the skimmed version of both this food and its derivatives.