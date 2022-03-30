How to achieve a feeling of well-being and comfort at home with good decoration

The long months of confinement motivated by the pandemic have taught us many things. One of the most significant has been realizing how important it is to feel good at home, an aspect that can only be achieved with a good decoration and pleasant atmosphere that provides us with well-being and comfort.

Our home is our refuge, it is the place where we want to meet again after a long day of work, the special corner that comforts us when we want to relax and the space where we like to meet with those we love most. Perhaps that is why it is so important that this space be comfortable and cozy. The home also shows our personality, transmits to the guests our essence, our way of life, our tastes… Good decoration is the key point to make a house become the home we always dream of.

In addition to shapes, colors, points of light, the order of elements and textures also affect our mood. For example, while intense colors are more stressful, soft and warm colors provide calm and serenity, and a material such as wood conveys a cozy and comfortable feeling. On the other hand, overloaded spaces, with furniture of disproportionate sizes in relation to the dimensions of the room, can be a source of discomfort and an overwhelming feeling. In general, it is important to find the harmony between all the elements of the home and, whenever possible, add natural plants that make us feel closer to nature and, of course, some artistic resources that help us perceive pleasant aesthetic sensations.

We can say that decoration has an emotional aspect that affects us directly. For this reason, it is good to follow the trends that fashion sets, if we want to, but always taking into account factors that draw a design appropriate to our needs and personal style, looking for shapes, colors and elements that balance emotions and are pleasant. inspiring.

It is important to ask yourself many questions before launching yourself to buy furniture or decorative details. It is essential to know what activities we are going to carry out inside the home and how we want to enjoy our house, what special corners we need to provide us with moments of happiness, what elements will be essential to organize the different rooms, what colors and shapes are going to provide us with a more pleasant, relaxed and optimistic atmosphere. For this reason, it is always recommended Put yourself in the hands of experts and let yourself be guided by them. The wide variety of Maisons du Monde furniture is an ideal choice. It is an inspiring place whose professionals advise us and provide incredible ideas to get the decoration we have always wanted right.

