How to Achieve Healthy Longevity: Simple Strategies to Extend Your Disease-Free Years

Experts call the duration of a healthy life a ‘healthspan’ / (Freepik)

Although life expectancy in developed countries has increased significantly over the past century to an average of 50 to 80 years, there is a significant gap between them. live long And the period of life free from chronic disease or disability is called health period,

According to the indicator of World Health Organization (WHO), an American who expects to live to age 79 may face a serious condition beginning at age 63, giving him or her a potential lifetime of 15 years of disease. is, given that aging means Main risk factors For cancer, heart disease and dementia.

Historically, clinical practices and biomedical research Focused on treating individual diseases, which although may prolong life, does not necessarily prolong life health period, But in the past decade, medicine has begun to take a different approach based on the biology of aging, a field known as geroscience,

Experts study how to extend healthy life span / (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Jay Olshansky, a longevity expert at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told the magazine. scientific American (November 2023 edition) that the current goal should be to extend healthy life rather than merely prolong life, and that slow aging This is the tool to do that.

based on understanding of geroscience Molecular and cellular processes that determine both life expectancy and health period, It focuses on the study of dna damageHe aging of individual cells, Swelling And this stress reactions, Natural variations in these factors are mainly due to environmental variations, while genes play a role in about 25% of the variability.

Similarly, to evaluate biological age, molecular markers such as chemical modifications of the genome are taken as reference.

One of the objectives of geroscience is the study of cellular aging / (pictorial image infobae)

As per the guidelines of American Journal of Clinical Nutritionstrategy to expand health period This is preventive maintenance. Regular checkups are recommended to keep cholesterol levels, blood pressure, body fat percentage, lean mass and bone density under control.

Similarly, it is recommended that healthy nutrition, sleep well, exercise And maintain social connections, “These things work because they regulate the biology of aging,” Matt Kaeberlein, founding director of the Longevity and Healthy Aging Research Institute at the University of Washington, said recently. According to him, regular exercise of low to moderate intensity can provide us with an extra decade of healthy life.

Emphasize exercise to lengthen health period This was also revealed by a study led by paleoanthropologist Daniel E. Lieberman, professor of human evolutionary biology. Harvard University, His team proposed the “active Dada hypothesis”, according to which continuity physical activity This helped older adults extend their healthy lifespan during the Stone Age.

Although there is no specific formula for slowing aging, some recommendations have been established. (freepik)

They wrote, “Physical activity promotes health by allocating energy from potentially harmful excessive investment in fat storage and reproductive tissues.” In turn, they suggest that this habit stimulates Energy allocation to organ repair and maintenance processes,

Despite lack of any pill or treatment The field of geroscience is excited about some of the possibilities that could slow or reverse the effects of aging. between them, senolytic drugs, which target aged cells, are considered “zombie” because, despite not dividing, they remain in the body and secrete proteins that interfere with the health of other cells. These have been linked to osteoarthritis, cancer and dementia.