How to achieve that there are more pediatricians in the towns?

Olga González Calderón, Secretary General of the AEP.

More salary and more points for public job offers (PEO). These are the Two Solutions Pediatricians Offer to solve the problem that the specialty has, like many others, when it comes to filling positions that are difficult to fill, such as that of most rural areas of Spain.

As pointed to Medical Writing Olga Gonzalez Calderongeneral secretary of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP)“to make more attractive these squares those who choose them must be favored through financial compensation”. In addition, another possible way to attract paediatricians to rural areas is that “their working time counts more for them when presenting themselves for competitive examinations or request a transfer in the future.

“First we must act from the base by expanding the number of MIR vacancies offered for Paediatrics”

To alleviate this deficit in the number of paediatricians, “first we must act from the bottom up“, according to González, and this is done “by expanding the number of MIR vacancies offered for Pediatrics and that, once they are finished, these positions are attractive so that they stay to work in Spain and not go abroad”, as is the case with most specialists.

MIR 2023: distribution of places for Pediatrics

The next MIR 2023 will distribute 11,171 places that have been closed, in addition to the rest of the degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training (FSE)as already advanced Medical Writing according to the document to which he had access. The two specialties that will cover one hundred percent of their places in the next call will be Legal and Forensic Medicine and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

These are followed by the group of specialties with more than 95 percent of places offered, among which is Pediatrics and Specific Areaswhich will have 501 places in the next MIR 2023. Although all the specialties have more than half of the places offered, below 80 percent is also that of Pediatric Surgerywith 25 seats.

In addition to belonging to this group, Pediatrics is the medical specialty that offers the most vacancies in the Private sanity. In this sense, the private company will offer a total of 332 places out of a total of 368 that it has accredited.