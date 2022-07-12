How to achieve the coveted “wet hair” effect for the beach

An old favorite that is still in style today.

This summer is not endearing and has arrived with the highest temperatures and accompanied by the hairstyle trends that you need to show off. It was only a matter of time until the “wet look” hair effect returned. This drenched style has always caused a sensation on the runways and among celebrities during awards season in the warmer months.

Hair goddesses like Zendaya and Ciara are masters of this particular look, and while it may seem so easy, pros know it’s not as simple as stepping out of the shower, toweling your hair dry, and going about your day. Depending on your hair type, you’ll need a mix of hair oil or serum, gel, styling cream, sculpting mousse, or your favorite leave-in conditioner. Those with thicker or drier hair will want to veer towards a heavier combination of serum and cream first, then top with a combination of hair gel and oil. For finer hair, opt for a cocktail of conditioner, mousse, and lightweight gel.

No matter how you want to style your hair, a good hairspray will be the key to your look. For more inspiration, we’ve rounded up some “wet look” hair ideas for you to try.