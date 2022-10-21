How to activate ourselves when we are bad and without energy – Health and Well-being

How to activate ourselves when we feel without energy? We give you some keys to start getting out of that loop through behavioral activation and the programming of pleasant activities.

Sometimes people get into a loop in which we stop doing things to avoid feeling worse than we are, while losing opportunities to feel better with precisely what we avoid. This loop is typical of depression, but how can we activate ourselves when we feel bad and without energy?

Doing this is a real challenge, but also possible, especially if we ask for the necessary help. A technique that can help us for this purpose is the programming of pleasant activities, framed within therapies such as behavioral activation therapy.

Although here we will focus on the behavioral part, let us remember the importance of also working on our most deeply rooted thoughts, beliefs and emotions (cognitive therapy can help us in this regard). Remember that if you don’t work on your most cognitive and emotional part, working on the behavioral part alone won’t work. But how do we do it?

Why does this deactivation or lack of energy appear?

First of all, it is necessary to understand that, sometimes, a very direct exposure to certain aversive situations can generate a very intense discomfort, especially if at that moment we also lose elements that caused us emotional well-being.

In this context, many people choose to “not expose themselves to anything”, sticking to activities that are essential or that require less effort, or simply doing nothing. And it is lawful, and valid, since these people suffer and suddenly do not feel like doing anything (apathy), or are afraid to do something and suffer again. Hence this experiential avoidance.

They have learned that in order not to feel worse it is necessary to minimize exposure, opting for a conservative and saving policy in all senses. We are speaking from a psychological point of view, in which apathy, depression, intense sadness tend to appear and govern…

But other possible causes of this lack of energy can also be organic. For example: not having rested well, being in a time of intense stress, having some kind of illness…

“Apathy sets in when our passion for the future is lost.” Andrew Root.-

The Depression Loop

In the case of depression, when the person is totally inactive and without wanting to do anything, we speak of the “depression loop”. That is, to close in on oneself.

And although it could be a “functional solution” in the short term (if we don’t do things, nothing bad happens to us), in the long term it implies the impossibility of doing things that make us feel well-being. So how do we get out of this loop?

How to activate ourselves when we are bad

When it comes to learning how to activate ourselves when we feel bad (and without energy), we must assume that the behaviors we emit and the context in which they occur play a crucial role.

For this reason, it has been shown that therapies such as behavioral acceptance therapy have discovered what we need to do to start improving our quality of life in these circumstances.

Behavioral activation: how it can help us

Behavioral activation seeks to help people achieve two fundamental tasks:

Understand the environmental sources of your discomfort.

Locate those behaviors that maintain or even worsen the suffering.

We must bear in mind that many times the discomfort is more a situation in which one is, than something that one has inside his body (although this is not always the case; each specific case must be analyzed).

But if this is the case, and as long as there is no other basic psychopathology, or other condition, that explains said discomfort, this discomfort should be considered as a normal or expected response to a certain context, and not as a psychopathology.

Behavioral activation: what are your goals?

Behavioral activation pursues a series of objectives, such as:

– Increase valuable pleasurable activities for the person.

– Block the avoidance of these activities.

– Recover social interactions.

– Learn to be active on the sidelines and considering their own emotional state.

– Keys to activate us when we are bad and without energy

Some ideas that can help us how to activate ourselves when we are bad are the following:

1. Start small

It is not about starting to do things “crazily” and filling in the hours of the day, but about starting little by little. Don’t push yourself too hard; if you can do just one activity a day, that’s fine. The idea is to gradually increase them.

2. Choose activities that make practical sense

Nor should we simply focus on doing pleasant activities randomly (nor, we insist, on filling the time to be busy). The idea is to choose functional activities, with a practical meaning for you, according to your life story.

It can be, for example, going to buy bread, running that errand you had pending, ordering the bookshelf, going for a walk… So, they don’t have to be activities that motivate us 100 percent either, because surely, if we are in a depressive state, at first we do not enjoy them. But everything will come; the initial goal remember is activation.

3. At first, don’t get obsessed with enjoying yourself

As we said, at first we should not be obsessed with choosing activities that are 100 percent pleasurable or that make us enjoy ourselves. Because we probably won’t make it at first, and it’s not what we want now either. The goal is to activate ourselves, to get out of that state of apathy that only feeds the loop of depression.

“Apathy is one of the characteristic responses of any living organism when it is subjected to stimuli that are too intense or too complicated to deal with. The cure for apathy is understanding.” John Dos Passos

4. Make a record

Choose to make a record of the activities you do daily and also the emotional state they generate in you, to begin to relate what happens to you with the circumstances of your life.

In addition, this record will also allow you to organize your day to day, your new routine, and start to feel useful and active; through it, write down the activities that you intend to do (being realistic, to avoid frustration), and then write down the ones you are doing and that emotional state that we mentioned. This exercise will also help you monitor your own progress.

5. Know the problems why you avoid activities

When we are bad, we avoid doing things, it is like that. But keep in mind that the strategies you compose to avoid doing pleasurable activities are actually a “secondary problem.” Knowing the reasons why you avoid plans and activities allows you to realize that what you do is not in any way conducive to feeling better.

6. Set short-term goals

Another idea on how to activate ourselves when we are down is to set ourselves short-term goals, dividing the activity into simple steps. This will help you reduce the demands of what you expect from the activity.

Try, for example, to write the objectives in writing, and when you have completed them, write what you have done to complete them, and cross out the task to give you feedback.

7. If you don’t know where to start, try

If you don’t know what you like or what goals might work for you, you can try options that are likely to be right, either because most people enjoy them or because you found them pleasurable in the past.

You are at a time where you will have to use willpower and determination to get going; therefore, try not to select those activities for which you need to make a lot of preparations that you do not like – there are people who enjoy preparing for a trip, but there are others who have a hard time until they get on the plane. Think what your case is!

Get active to regain well-being

It’s not easy to get active when we’re down and without energy, but with psychological help, social support and trusting in yourself, you can get out of that distressing zone in which we settle when we’re apathetic.

One test that you are succeeding will be that, over time, you are able to observe the relationships between your actions and their consequences in your daily life (particularly those consequences that have a very significant bearing on your emotional well-being).

And remember, the idea is to set goals according to your objectives and needs, not to wait until you are well to do all that set of activities that you think you will enjoy. The same thing happens with apathy as with almost all states: it tends to feed on itself, inviting us to adopt attitudes towards the world that make them more protagonists. Fortunately, we usually have enough control to decline the temptation.

“Happiness is the meaning and purpose of life, the overall and ultimate goal of human existence.” Aristotle.-

Source: The Mind is Wonderful.-