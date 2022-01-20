How to activate the SPID with the Health Card from home?

We have long talked about the systems for obtaining the SPID online on these pages, and now we are dwelling on how to activate them, which represents the last step before the full operability of the Digital Identity. Not everyone knows that for the recognition you can also use the Health Card.

The main thing, before proceeding with the explanation of the procedure, is to make sure that your Health Card is active as a National Service Card: this is a fundamental step, as a Health Card, even if active and not expired, which is not registered as a CNS it cannot act as an activation document for the SPID.

Starting from SPID of Poste Italiane, which is certainly the most widespread, to activate the SPID with a Health Card, all you have to do is connect to the dedicated page on the Poste website and then select, when you are asked which recognition method you want to use, the option of National Services Card. When you are asked to use the CNS, it is necessary to connect the ad hoc smart card reader to the PC via the USB input and then insert the Card inside it: at this point you can start the identification process using the button dedicated and following the instructions shown on the screen.

Also it SPID of Aruba supports recognition through the Health Card: the procedure is very similar.