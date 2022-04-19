How to activate the “vacation mode” in the WhatsApp app?

WhatsApp: How to activate the “vacation mode” in the app?

The holidays continue and without a doubt the opportunity is given to drop the cell phone and stop paying attention to the famous WhatsApp application to be able to completely rest from everything.

It is for this reason that today we will let you know how you can activate the “holiday mode” in the messaging app.

It should be noted that in addition to the willingness to log out of WhatsApp, you can use some other tools within the application to disappear.

The first step is to deactivate the last connection and to do this you just have to go to the settings menu, account and Privacyin addition to clicking on the “time of last time” option.

And although on several occasions it is inevitable to read the messages that arrive, sometimes you do not want to answer, so it is recommended to deactivate the blue checkmarks by going to settings, account, privacy and read confirmation.

On the other hand, another option so that you are not disturbed during your break is to mute a group or a conversation, and with this alternative you will receive messages without being disturbed.

While in the case of group chats, without having to leave the conversation; to mute a chat just hold it down and select the “mute chat” option.

And lastly, turn off app notifications, as it’s a great way to avoid distractions on your days off without losing touch.

In this way you will not receive alerts, but you will be able to see your received messages by entering the application.

For this you just have to go to Settings, Notifications and disable the notifications you want.