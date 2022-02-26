How to activate the Xbox Game Bar in Windows and what it is for

The Xbox Game Bar is very versatile and has a lot of potential.

One of the many features that came with Windows 10 was the Xbox Game Bar, although we can’t forget DirectX 12 either. We could say that Microsoft made it clear that it was betting more on the PC as a gaming platform. In addition, since then they have been improving the Xbox app and today we can play in the cloud via Xbox Gaming Cloud and also enjoy PC Game Pass. But if we focus on the Xbox Game Bar, It’s not something that is talked about much.even I would dare to say that there are many Windows users who do not know how to activate it Or what exactly is it for?

In my case, I usually use the Xbox Game Bar a lot and I find it very useful. If you have Windows 10 / 11 and want to know more about Xbox Bar, then just keep reading to find out. know much more about your possibilities.

Xbox Game Pass: complete and updated list of games

What is the Xbox Game Bar for?

the xbox bar consists of several widgets which you can turn on/off. Every widget it is used for one thing. You can take and view your screenshots, record gameplaycontrol everything related to the volume of the speakers and microphone, see your list of Xbox friends and communicate with them by text or voice, search for a group, see the consumption of RAM, processor and graphics card load.

Although there are quite a few by default widgets, you can download many more by accessing the widget store from the Xbox Game Bar. There is variety and some are very interesting. One of my favorites is Xbox Social and it comes standard so you don’t have to download it. Xbox Social displays your friends list, you can join a party or invite other players, and much more. By the way, it doesn’t matter if they play on console (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S).

How to activate the Xbox bar in Windows

Opening the Xbox Game Bar is very easy. If you play with keyboard and mouse you only have to simultaneously press the Win + G keys. At the top of the screen you will see the Xbox bar and a series of widgets which you can turn on and off. From this bar you also have access to the widget store.

If you play with a controller you need to enable access to the Xbox Game Bar. The function of opening the Xbox Game Bar with the Xbox controller is usually disabled. To activate it you have to press the keys Win + I to open the Windows 11 settings panel. Then you have to go to Games –> Xbox Gamer Bar and finally, check the box Open Xbox Game Bar with this button on the controller. From now on when you press the button home on the controller will open the Xbox bar.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!