How to activate Virtual RAM on Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus and vivo

For years it has been a bit of the chimera of many users, but the RAM in a smartphone has often become fundamental. And this the brands know well, because in recent years, especially in Android, the quantity has grown significantly. But what if you want more? Manufacturers have thought about this too, introducing virtual memory. In this guide, we will explain how to activate Virtual RAM or expand virtual memory on your smartphone Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus And I live.

How to activate the Virtual RAM: the procedure on Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus and vivo smartphones

What is the Virtual RAM or virtual memory? Simply, to increase the amount of volatile memory, you “borrow” the storage memory and use it to run applications. We talk about it indedicated in-depth study, while here we show you the procedure to activate or expand the Virtual RAM on the various Android smartphones.

Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO

Let’s start our guide with the expansion of virtual memory for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones. Not all MIUI owners are provided with it, but for those who are enabled, the procedure on how to activate the Virtual RAM on Xiaomi it’s very simple. In fact, just go to Settings and then select the item “Memory expansion“, Which will automatically add you 3 GB to your RAM. to deactivate the function, simply remove the tick.

OPPO

OPPO also does not lack this function and above all the latest smartphones ColorOS, especially top of the range, can activate theRAM expansion (it’s called that) and to do this, you need to go to Settings, then go to Phone Info, click on the RAM item and activate the check to choose the RAM you need.

Realme

Realme is not very far from OPPO, being related, so not even the procedure to activate the DRE (Dynamic RAM Expansion), which will lead you to expand virtual memory. For smartphones with Realme UI enabled, you must always go to the Settings, then to Phone Info and finally click on the RAM and activate the tick.

OnePlus

On OnePlus there Virtual RAM it works differently than other software. On OxygenOS in fact there are two different features, depending on the models, that allow you to optimize RAM improving its performance. Indeed, with Turbo Boost And RAM Boost, the virtualization of the ROM memory allows to lighten the load of the physical RAM as if it increased in capacity. You can activate or deactivate these functions in the Settings, then going to the System item and finally by clicking the checkbox of the mode.

I live

Let’s close the overview of the procedure on how to activate Virtual RAM with vivo smartphones. The brand in blue has also brought this feature, calling it Extended RAM 2.0, on the most recent FuntouchOS devices and to activate it you simply need to go to the Settings, go to the Phone Info and then click on the RAM, to activate or deactivate the function.

⭐️ Discover the new Weekly Flyer of GizChina with always different exclusive offers and coupons.