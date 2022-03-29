How to add a person to WhatsApp without asking for their number?

Midtime Editorial

The whatsapp messaging app continues to be placed as one of the public’s favorites, and a lot have to do with your updateswhich allow the public to have greater and new functions.

Given this, it has been revealed a new trick that will help add a new contact to your WhatsApp list in an easy and simple way; so is, Forget the days when you had to manually add a number to your agenda, now everything is faster with a QR code.

The first thing you should know is how your account WhatsApp have a QR code, which is used for scan it and automatically add it to another contact to be added, with it you forget to type number by number.

So if you meet someone it is enough for one of the two to scan the QR code to start a conversation through the famous messaging application.

Where is my WhatsApp QR code?

The first thing you should do is make sure that your WhatsApp does not have pending updates in the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Open the application and enter the three vertical points located in the upper right corner.

A menu will be displayed: go to ‘Settings’.

Press the QR code that is in the upper right corner.

Two tabs will appear: ‘My code’ or ‘Scan code’. The first is for them to scan your code and the second is for you to do it.

How do I scan a person’s QR code on WhatsApp?