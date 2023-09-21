How to add foundations in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 gives you access to more tools than ever to personalize your virtual living experience. With the foundation and the highly intuitive tools that come with it, you’ll be able to build the house of your dreams with much less headache than previous games in the series.





The base is a section of build mode that some players find intimidating, but if you understand the tools at your disposal, you’ll be able to create everything to your liking with little effort. From cabins and mansions to wraparound porches and balconies, the foundation will be the starting point for all your creations, no matter how spectacular.





What is the foundation?

The foundation is your way of Changing the size and shape of your house. and the interior rooms. Rooms, balconies, terraces and terraces can be created on a base, while existing spaces can be changed using the base tool.

How to add foundation

Foundations can be added to your lot entering build modeselecting Empty walls and roomsand placing a Platform Now Department. Click once to place your first base form. Once placed, the foundation tool It will appear as a group of arrows pointing in all directions.

If you extend the new foundation onto a pre-existing foundation, the two will merge, creating a combined space. You can get creative room shapes by combining different fundamental pieces!

The arrows that appear when you click on a room are part of the basic tool. By by clicking and dragging one of the arrowscan change the size of a room. By clicking and dragging arrows pointing up and downcan go up and down the room.

Note that raising or lowering the foundation will also raise or lower the foundation in every room you touch. This also includes the foundations placed above and below.

What are base samples?

Like most of the furniture in the game, the foundation can be designed in many ways. Open the Foundations menu to see the available designs. Hover over a particular design to see the different samples. Available for you.

Click on one of the base samples and click on the base you want to edit in your world. This will change the layout of all connected foundations. There are even stilt foundations that will represent your house as if it is elevated off the ground.

How to have different foundation samples

If you would like to have two spaces on one floor that have different foundation designsyou simply need to make sure that you are create the new space separately before attaching it to your existing base. An example you can use this technique for is designing a platform.

Set your deck aside, give it a base sample, and then Drag the room to the rest of your house to attach it.

How to connect stairs

If your foundation is raised, your Sim will need stairs to access the room. Choose a staircase design in construction mode and move it to the edge of your foundation. The stairs will automatically match the height of the foundation and connect to them. If you don’t place the stairs near a pre-established base, they will automatically appear to be at the height of a second story.

Click to choose a place to place the stairs. Once placed, the move tool will appear.allowing you to change the length and rotation of the stairs.

How to add a second floor

The foundation can also be used to create a second story for your home. In it Right upper corner from your screen, you will notice two triangular arrows. Click on the arrow above to go to the second floor. of the house. You may have noticed that the grid on the ground has moved up. This is the new floor height for this level.

Be sure to pay close attention to everything connected to your room. You don’t want to accidentally change the height or color of everything around you. Remember, attached rooms include rooms above or below you. If you raise the height of the second floor foundation, the first floor foundation will also be raised.

Using the grid will help you avoid mistakes in their construction processes. It can be difficult to know which level of the lot you are building on, so pay close attention to the grid display. In the screenshots above, you can see where the foundation was placed on each floor based on the grid.

