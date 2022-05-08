How to add music to a photo step by step

Share

Spice up your favorite photos by adding music to them.

Add music to your photos favorites and create an animation or video with them allows you to give new life to those images that you like so much and want to keep or share with friends or family.

It is already very common to put photos with music in WhatsApp States or Instagram Stories.

The 13 best tricks for Instagram Stories

Today we are going to tell you about some apps and websites that have the necessary tools so that you can make beautiful creations by combining photos and music to share on any social network or save them as a memory. We will also tell you the step by step so that everything is much easier for you.

Websites to put music to your photos

How to put music to your photos from the mobile

Websites to put music to your photos

The fact of being able to create your own videos and put background music on them from a website gives you the advantage of not having to install any app, you simply have to drag or upload the images you want to use and nothing more.

Kapwing

Easily convert your photos in a beautiful video with music background and visual effects, below the step by step.

1 – Upload or drag the image or images you want. You can also paste a URL from the web of the image(s).

2 – Then you can change the size of the image or crop it if you wish. In this step you can also define how long you want the video to be, add music to it and set a background color. If you uploaded multiple images, organize the order so that the presentation is perfect.

3 – Once all the settings have been made, simply click the button Export and the video will be produced in MP4 format.

Using this site is completely free and no download is required. The images are stored in the cloud so you can access them from any device.

Clideus

This website allows add music and other effects to images that you have stored on your PC or mobile.

Its use is very simple and because it is online you should not download anything.

1 – Click the button Upload files and upload from any device the photos you want to use.

2 – Once the images are loaded, arrange them in the order you want, add the audio and you can trim and adjust the video to your liking or even add transition effects.

3 – Then click the button Exportafter a few seconds you will see the result on the screen and you can play it to see if it turned out as you expected.

4 – Finally you can save the result on your device or in Google Drive or Dropbox.

Clideo is completely free and also offers paid services if you want to get more functionality or more storage.

How to put music to your photos from the mobile

Google Photos

The classic app that comes pre-installed on most Android phones is Google Photos. With it you can create your own thematic films and add music and other effects to your photos.

1 – Open the app on your mobile or log in if you haven’t done so yet.

2 – In the lower right corner of the screen you will find several options, you must click on Library.

3 – Once the library is open you will find a few options, you must choose Utilities.

4 – When you’re inside Utilitiesswipe up to see the options that appear further down the menu, you will reach the section Createwithin this section click on Movie.

5 – You will find several themes for the movies, in this case you should select New movie and choose the photos and videos you want to include.

6 – Once you finish selecting everything you must press the button Save.

7 – Stop add the audio you must select the movie you just created and click on the button Edit.

8 – You can leave the music applied by Google Photos or select another by pressing the button Music.

9 – To finish press on Save and that’s it, you’ll have your photos with music.

Create View

This app is available for Android, iOS and to use online from the browser.

To start using it from your mobile, follow these steps.

1 – Choose the format of the design (horizontal or vertical)

2 – Select one or more photos.

3 – Then you can add text and music.

4 – You can now choose to download your design in various formats.

5 – After a few seconds your creation will be ready and you will be able to see how it turned out.

6 – Finally, you can adapt the video obtained to use it on social networks or share it in full HD video format.

Edit your videos like a pro with the best video editing apps

InShot

This app is free and very easy to use, you can create excellent presentations and videos on both Android and iOS.

1 – Open the app and choose from the options to create Video, Photo or Collage.

2 – Once the images have been chosen, you can retouch the color, add filters, background color, etc.

3 – Next you can add music to your photos using one of those recommended by the app or selecting a sound file that you have stored on your mobile. You can also use the audio from other videos to apply them.

4 – Add sound effects, voice over and others.

5 – Press the button Save once you’re done shaping everything.

6 – If you wish, you can share your video on social networks, by mail or on WhatsApp.

Related topics: Technology

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!