Having a well-heated house during the winter is one of the main interests of families. The comfort that a warm and welcoming environment can offer is as important as the costs that this operation entails. For this reason, it is not always easy to choose the heating source that best suits your needs and the room in which it will be placed. There are currently several solutions on the market and below we analyze some that could be suitable for many savers. Let’s see below some alternatives on how to adequately heat a room between 20 and 30 square meters even without radiators.

How to save on heating thanks to the 2021 incentives

In domestic environments, there is not always a heating system available that covers the entire area and can protect from the cold. There are those, for example, who have a small outbuilding without radiators, or those who have a room that serves as a laboratory or similar. The choice of the heating source depends on several factors, among which certainly the size of the room. Generally, medium-sized rooms or open spaces can reach up to 30 square meters and heating them is not that simple.

First of all, it is good to know that this year families can take advantage of an unlimited ISEE bonus dedicated to heating systems. Those who intend to modernize the systems in use will be able to receive great tax advantages on the new plants. In addition, a further tax deduction makes it possible to purchase numerous large household appliances at particularly advantageous prices. We talked about it in the article “In addition to dryers and air conditioners, here’s what to buy with this Bonus for families without ISEE”.

How to adequately heat a room between 20 and 30 square meters even without radiators

Well, which heating solutions could be considered for a room between 20 and 30 square meters in size? Those who want immediate comfort without wasting useful space could opt for Swedish or Norwegian electric radiators. This heating system, as the term indicates, comes from the Nordic tradition and has the advantage of being low consumption.

These are extremely discreet solutions that can be easily installed on the walls and take up very little space. Generally these systems have a very linear design that allows easy adaptability to all styles of furniture and can be adapted to medium-sized rooms. They do not require special maintenance and are very practical to use.

Those who want to exploit biomass, on the other hand, could opt for the installation of a biomass-fueled stove. In this case it is good to evaluate the space that the system occupies in the room and also the installation. The beauty of these stoves is that they are able to recreate the typical fireplace atmosphere with sometimes lower costs than other fuels. An intermediate alternative could instead make the choice fall on elegant electric fireplaces. In this case it is good to evaluate the power based on the volume of the room to be heated.

