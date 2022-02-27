How to adjust iPad keyboard brightness from Control Center

With the new iPadOS 15.4, you could adjust the brightness of the iPad keyboard from Control Center.

If you currently have the Apple Magic Keyboard for your iPadone of the most awaited functions has arrived: Magic Keyboard brightness adjustment from Control Center.

This new feature came after the update to iPadOS 15.4 and has joined other improvements to the iPad operating system. Currently the lighting of the iPad keyboard is adjusted automatically when detecting ambient light or manually from the General section of the device. Learn how to do it below.

How to adjust the brightness of iPad Magic Keyboard from Control Center?

The iPad Magic Keyboard has a backlight function to use the device during your work at night. The keyboard automatically adjusts its lighting based on the lighting conditions around you.

Although you could manually adjust the iPad Magic Keyboard illumination From Settings> General> Keyboard> Physical Keyboard, the latest beta of iPadOS 15.4 would bring an additional feature: adjust it from the Control Center.

For adjust the brightness of Magic Keyboard on iPad From Control Center, follow these steps:

Go to the Settings section from your iPad. In the right column, tap Control Center. Scroll down to the More Controls option. Choose Keyboard Brightness and add it to Control Center.

Once the function is activated, you will be able to adjust the brightness automatically from your screen, following this simple tutorial:

Open Control Center on your screen by swiping diagonally from the top corner of your iPad screen. A new command will appear within the Control Center: keyboard brightness When you press it, you will be able to adjust the brightness level by sliding your finger, similar to when you adjust the volume level of your Airpods, for example.

This feature comes to make life easier for all iPad users who have a Magic Keyboard to work with. If you will be using the manual adjustment of your keyboard, it is recommended to turn off the automatic adjustment function to have maximum control of your device.

