How to adopt the famous Diana bob which is making a remarkable comeback this summer 2022?

Diana Spencer or Lady Di never ceases to inspire us. However, the looks of the Princess of Wales not only influence the fashion world, but also the beauty sphere and, more specifically, hair trends. In this context, Lady Diana’s cut is back in the lead this season and promises to be the most requested cut in salons in 2022. Decryption and portfolio of an emblematic square that changed everything and which will very soon be on all heads ! How to wear it? Who can adopt it? And how to style it? We will tell you everything!

Modern Diana bob or THE airy square cut to wear this summer

The square cut is undoubtedly the cut that is constantly renewed and always manages to make us crack. And while the Laidback bob has been rocking the Web for quite some time, it’s Lady Di’s vintage version that you have to bet on this summer. The impeccable style of our favorite English fashionista continues to gain followers. However, it no longer only inspires our wardrobe. Its emblematic square cut is the new hair look to dare this season and it is not to displease us. This is a degraded and airy blonde bob with a parting on the side which is making an impressive comeback in living rooms thanks to the TV series The Crown and the biopic spencer, played by the talented Kristen Stewart. Want a 2022 version? We show you how to adopt it!

The emblematic square of the 80s for whom?

It’s been a while since a particular bob has been a hit in salons, a cut that strongly recalls that of Lady Di. Nicknamed Modern Diana bob, the flagship aerial square of the 80s has seduced more than one celebrity in recent weeks. Miley Cyrus, Kaia Gerber, Emma Louis Corrin, Taylor Hill and Kristen Stewart are just some of the stars who have already dared to wear the summer 2022 bob. However, one question arises: Is it made for everyone? world ? Like the square French bob, Lady Diana’s cut goes well with all hair types. Thanks to its degraded locks, it brings movement to fine manes without volume.

As already said, the Diana bob is a fairly simple cut to achieve. This is a hair look halfway between a short bob and a layered look that aims to bring freedom to the hair. To adopt it with style, we are obviously inspired by the Princess of Wales who wore it quite airy and with a parting on the side to highlight her pretty voluminous bangs. But rest assured, the 2022 version is not 100% identical to that of the years eigties. To make this vintage retro bob cut more modern and contemporary, consider styling it a little messier. Give it a looser look with a saline spray. You can also let your hair air dry so that the bob is smoother and airier like Diana’s.

The secret to styling it like a pro lies in the asymmetrical locks and the side parting which boosts the volume of the hair. Likewise, the beauty of this look is in its versatility. Do not hesitate to play with this cut. Draw your parting in different ways: on the side, in front, behind, etc. And once your hair is pushed back, leave it alone for a while before heading to the salon. The extra length will add an extra touch of chic to your look. That said, the Diana Bob is probably the easiest bob to maintain. No need to cut it every 3-4 weeks. In short, the more rebellious he is, the better.

The Diana bob, a short cut halfway between a square and a gradient

Kristen Stewart adopts a rock version of Lady Di’s haircut