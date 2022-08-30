How to adopt the ultra minimalist look of Hailey Bieber?

Hailey Bieber once again showed us her talents as a fashion designer with an ultra minimalist look. Here’s how to copy it at a low price.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are one of the trendiest couples of the year. But on her own, the model also offers us fashion looks to copy urgently. And it was during a trip to the restaurant that the couple was seen in the streets of Los Angeles. Once again, Hailey Bieber has shown us that she knows fashion. While Justin Bieber sports a more relaxed look with a jogging set, Hailey Bieber comes into total opposition with her husband. Dressed in a minimalist look, Hailey Bieber is more chic than ever. The one who is all the rage with her glazed donut nails manicure then opts for a all black look, a safe bet. She then wears a shoulder pad buttoned cardigan dress and an pair of black heeled boots needles. She completes her look with a pair of sunglasses like any self-respecting fashionista.

How to copy Hailey Bieber’s look?

With only two pieces, the Hailey Bieber look is therefore very easy to copy. For those who would like (and could) get the same pieces, Hailey Bieber wears a dress from Wardrobe.NYCof the boots from Gia Borghini and an pair of sunglasses from Balenciaga. For others who have a more limited budget, many similar pieces are available on our favorite e-shops. For the dress, we shop a black buttoned dress, short and in knit preferably. We find them at PrettyLittleThing, NA-KD, Mango or even Pimkie.

The advantage with black boots is that they will be ultra trendy in the fall of 2022, so they can be found everywhere. For some stiletto heel boots like Hailey Bieber, we shop them at SHEIN. But if you want to opt for more comfortable with more stable heels, go to Jonak, ASOS or Bershka.