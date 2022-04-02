How to alleviate the symptoms of spring allergies without giving up exercise

Spring, that time of year when the vegetation blooms, the terraces fill up and people seem happier, although some more than others. With their arrival, the first allergies appear, and that is when the thermometer begins to register the first rises in temperature, pollination begins. The Spanish Society of Allergology and Chronic Immunology (SEAIC), counts 8 million Spaniards affected by pollen particles. It is one of the most common allergies in our country and occurs more frequently in urban environments than in rural ones, since air pollution favors its effect.

Perhaps, if you are one of those affected people, you might consider stopping exercising when your body is affected by pollen, but a study, although with a small sample of only 27 patients, has shown that those people who performed 30 minutes of cardio three times a week for 8 weeks, showed significant improvement in certain markers. The study revealed that it is about being strategic and trying not to inflame the respiratory system. To do this, the exercises to be performed will be decisive to improve or suffer from the symptoms of allergies to pollen.

Choose your training wisely

Minimizing the impact of allergy symptoms by exercising involves choosing the right training. Some types of exercise, especially high-impact workouts like HIIT or kickboxing, increase your breathing rate and can make symptoms worse. Therefore, modalities such as yoga or strength training are the alternatives to consider.

Although experts recommend exercising outdoors, since exposure to sunlight increases the production of vitamin D, which is very important for immune regulation, you can train indoors and opt for options that avoid contact with allergens, such as a dance class or the famous pilates. The important thing is always to find something that makes you feel good about yourself and exercise for good health.

the clock matters

If we plan an outdoor session, planning the training schedule can help avoid times when allergens increase. Generally, they do it during the day and at night they decrease. For this reason, the first hours of the morning or the last hours of the night are the best times to exercise if it is to minimize exposure to pollen.

Have a weather app handy

In the technological age we all have an application in which to check the weather status. This can be especially helpful for those allergic to pollen as levels rise just before thunderstorms. Once the storm has passed, the air is cleaner as pollen is removed from the air. That time is the ideal time to go out and exercise your body outdoors. On the other hand, it should be noted that dry or windy weather can worsen symptoms.





