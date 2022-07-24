How to alleviate them with the consumption of coconut water?

The kidneys are responsible for filtering waste and excess water from the blood. These wastes come out in the form of urine, according to Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine.

These two organs are shaped like beans and the size of a fist. Also, They are located on each side of the spine, just below the rib cage.

When the kidneys suddenly lose the ability to filter waste from the blood, kidney failure occurs, which accumulates harmful levels of waste and can cause an imbalance in the chemical composition of the blood.

The causes vary from genetic problems and injuries, to the intake of some medications. Those with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or a close family member with a kidney problem are at increased risk of kidney disease.

Likewise, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (which is part of the National Institutes of Health of the United States), the chances of having kidney disease increase with age.

Acute renal failure can be fatal and requires intensive treatment. Although the outlook sounds daunting, the good news is that, if treated early, it can be reversible.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, to confirm if you have a kidney infection, you will probably order a urine sample to test for bacteria, blood or pus.

As for the symptoms, in most cases they develop very late and usually appear when the kidneys fail completely. In that case, treatment ranges from a kidney transplant to dialysis treatment to replace the function normally performed by the organs.

Therefore, it is necessary to keep the kidneys in perfect health and one of the natural products that can help with this goal is coconut water.

According to the specialized portal Tua Saúde, This liquid contains a variety of nutrients and antioxidants that help eliminate toxins that may be found in the body. through urine. This process is achieved thanks to the stimulation that coconut water causes in the kidneys.

The medium explains that when urine is abundant, there are fewer chances of developing diseases such as kidney stones or kidney stones.

Despite the above, the consumption of this drink must be supervised by a doctor because, although it is beneficial for promoting kidney function, it can overload the kidneys with potassium and worsen the pathologies present in the body.

In addition to coconut water, there are other foods that can support bladder and kidney health. According to the magazine Un Como, published through the MundoDeportivo portal, some of them are:

Beetroot: This vegetable favors the elimination of liquids, but due to the oxalates it is better to consume it in moderation, since it can help form calcium oxalate kidney stones.

Pineapple: this is a fruit rich in vitamin C, water, potassium and bromelain and is considered a purifying food, so it can help detoxify the kidneys and maintain their good health. It also helps prevent kidney stones.