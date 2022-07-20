How to apply blush to look more elegant: 5 creative and original ways

The popularity of flushed cheeks is due to the fact that it provides an ultra natural effect -as if you have just come back from yoga- and learning how to apply blush it couldn’t be simpler. ‘You can create a healthy, natural glow by applying a small amount of color to the cheeks and blending it in in a circular motion,’ says New York make-up artist Elisa Flowers, who adds that this technique outlines and brightens the face.

But that’s only one way apply blush. As with lipstick and eyeliner, the blush it can be used to achieve different effects depending on how and where it is applied. As any makeup artist will tell you, the app is everything.

If you want to create definition without contouring, the blush it is an excellent alternative that will continue to give you an outlined effect. Or if you want to add a touch of drama, the draping trend, which has been present on the catwalks for the last few years, is a good starting point.

And as far as we’re concerned, a makeup look fresh from a beach vacation is never a bad idea. Just because we know we’ll never stop wearing sunscreen doesn’t mean anyone else has to know our fake tan is courtesy of a blush well placed.

Here are five fun and colorful ideas for a cute cheek-to-cheek effect.

High brightness: radiates light with 3D sparkles

Altuzarra dress. Earrings by Hannah Jewett and Completedworks. On the right: Bottega Veneta dress. Earrings by Completedworks, Bottega Veneta, Mouser and Oscar de la Renta. Fashion Stylist, Solange Franklin. Makeup: Stevie Huynh. Hairstyle: Eric Williams. Manicure: Leanne Woodley. Models: Roseline Lawrence and Steph Shiu.

A pair of gemstones can elevate your blush And we mean that literally. Makeup artist Stevie Huynh used 3D appliqués from her local craft store, affixed with a dot of eyelash glue for a glittery version of the blush pink. (He glued them on the blush in Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle cream, in Daiquiri Dip, and the blush in Nars powder, in Aroused, both below.) ‘It sets the gemstones almost like freckles,’ says Huynh.