How to Apply for $150 Free Gas and $50 Transportation Cards in Chicago | Univision Chicago WGBO

This is how it will work $150 Free Gas and $50 Free Gas Card Program for public transportation in Chicago.
The city of Chicago reported that it will use a lottery system to distribute the 5,000 gas cards preloaded worth $150 each and 100,000 transit cards worth $50 each.
Chicago residents must apply for a free gas or public transportation card, and applications are limited to one person per household and only eligible applicants will be entered into the lottery.
To receive the $150 gas card or the $50 public transportation card, applicants must
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have a current and valid city sticker with the correct mailing information for your vehicle
- Have a household income at or below 100% of the area median.
- According to Chicago data, the median income for a family of four is $93,200.
- Fill out the application on the page chicago.gov/ChicagoMoves
The cards will be distributed beginning in May in batches of 10,000 city residents.
Officials said the cards will be delivered in monthly batches from May through September.
The deadline to request them will be the first day of each month and if you are not selected in the month in which you applied, you will be automatically entered in the following month’s lottery.
Chicago authorities plan to reserve 75% of gas cards for residents of the South and West neighborhoods considered as “high mobility difficulty”.