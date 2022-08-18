How to apply for a Cuban passport from the United States?

If you are worried about the procedures to renew or apply for your Cuban passport from the United States, you should know that it is not complicated at all. First of all, you must bear in mind that Cuban immigration law establishes that, even if the emigrant resides in another part of the world, he requires his Cuban passport to be able to enter the island.

This document expires every six years and requires a renewal process for which two passport-size photos are required, the previous expired file and the completion of a Cuban passport renewal form in the United States.

All the information that we make available to you appears on the official website of the Embassy of the United States in Cuba.

These forms can be downloaded from this page. The request is made through the Post Office, which will be in charge of sending your data to manage them at the Cuban Embassy in Washington and the response usually takes about two months. The renewal of a new passport costs just over 350 US dollars depending on whether it is made personal or not.

CUBAN PASSPORT IN THE UNITED STATES

To enter your data in the form, keep in mind the use of a legible letter, complete all the sections requested in it and do not present crossing out in any case. Also, keep in mind that the signature must be stamped with black ink and a thick-tipped pen.

In addition, if you need to request the document in case of loss or damage, you must present 4 recent 2 X 2-inch photographs, taken from the front, properly dressed, and without wearing dark glasses, in addition to an original birth certificate.

In the event that the extension of the Cuban passport is requested, you must reference the last addresses where you resided in Cuba, two photos of the same type and a payment of more than 200 dollars if it is made through agencies.

By the way, the latest passports that are being delivered from Cuba no longer say that “It is valid for two years and can be extended for two years, twice”. Could this be an indication that no more extensions will be requested for Cuban citizens? This would be great news.

