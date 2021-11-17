There request to get the tax refund relating to expired vouchers for travel or canceled holidays Covid-19 case must be presented following the instructions of the decree of the Ministry of Tourism, published in the Official Gazette on 15 November.

In the provision there are the criteria and methods of disbursement of reimbursements and the dates to be respected: expiration to present the application is the December 31, 2021.

The tax refund is recognized within the limit of the resources made available, which amount to 1 million euros. In general, the compensation is paid in an amount equal to the monetary value of the voucher. According to the decree, disbursement is expected within 120 days from the deadline for submitting applications.

If the resources allocated are not enough, the consumers entitled to compensation will be paid a reduced amount and proportional to the total amount of reimbursements recognized.

Let’s see how to ask for a refund and which ones documents attach to the application.

Expired vouchers for canceled holidays: how to apply for a refund

The parameters for submitting the application to request the reimbursement due in the event of expired vouchers for canceled holidays or trips are found in the decree of the Ministry of Tourism n. 160 of 10 September, published in the Official Gazette only on 15 November 2021.

Who is entitled to the refund? Compensation is due to those consumers holding vouchers issued in accordance with the provisions of article 88-bis of the Cura Italia decree in place of travel and holidays which, due to the pandemic, have not been used by the deadline, and have not been reimbursed. due to the insolvency of the operator or the bankruptcy of the business.

The decree of the Ministry of Tourism only highlights the deadline by which to send the application, exclusively electronically: the deadline is 12.00 on 31 December 2021.

The methods of submitting the application will be indicated on the website of the Ministry of Tourism within 30 days from the entry into force of the decree (the date indicated in the Official Gazette is 30 November).

Reimbursement of expired tourist vouchers: the documents to be attached to the application

Pending precise instructions, the decree of the Ministry of Tourism establishes that in the application, consumers must indicate the deed by which bankruptcy is declared or the state of insolvency is otherwise ascertained, and self-certify:

the date and place of birth;

the residence;

citizenship;

the number of the tax code and possibly the VAT number;

the fact of not being in liquidation or bankruptcy and of not having submitted an application for an arrangement;

failure to use or refund the voucher.

Consumers will have to attach to the application: