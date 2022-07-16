How to apply for ESTA and enter the US with the Visa Waiver Program

There is nothing easier to enter the United States than completing an ESTA application, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which helps determine who is eligible to enter the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The VWP, administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), allows citizens of 40 countries to travel to the US for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without the need to apply for a visa.

All you need to complete an ESTA application is a valid passport. Plane tickets with arrival or departure dates are not required, nor is confirmation of a hotel reservation.

essential requirements

▪ A valid passport. If you complete the details with a passport that is about to expire before your trip, you will not be able to change it once the ESTA has been approved. You will have to submit a completely new application and pay for it again.

The passport must have been issued by a country that is part of the VWP program. The following countries are eligible: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia , Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

While the ESTA form asks for an expected arrival date, it can be a very rough estimate. Even if your actual arrival date differs from the date completed, you can still travel with the same ESTA application, which is valid for two years and can be used to travel to the US during that period, regardless of the date it is completed on the form.

Travelers whose passports expire in less than two years will receive an ESTA valid until the passport’s expiration date.

If your passport is gender-neutral marked, please note that the ESTA form currently does not have this type of gender to choose from in the application. In this case, the authorities suggest that you choose the option with which you feel most comfortable. They report that ESTA will not be denied solely based on the gender chosen on the application.

▪ Social network profiles. Information from social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, is a mandatory requirement.

You must include data from your social network accounts in the ESTA application form, with the name of the user or the URL of the profile.

This information, which is used to support or corroborate information on a traveler’s application, helps facilitate legitimate travel and verify data, according to authorities.

If you do not fill in this information, while you have a profile on social networks, they can reject the ESTA application.

▪ A hotel reservation confirmation is no longer needed. Just like with plane tickets, you don’t really need to know where you’ll be staying during your trip, you can just put the approximate location. If you decide to stay somewhere else, you can use the same ESTA.

From now on, all travelers who want to enter the US under the VWP program by land, air and sea meet identical requirements, except for the time frame for receiving a travel authorization.

New ESTA authorization

A new travel authorization is required if:

▪ They issue you a new passport.

▪ You change your name.

▪ You change sex.

▪ You change your country of citizenship.

▪ When circumstances change to the traveler’s previous answers to any of the ESTA application questions that require a yes or no answer.

For each new application submitted, the associated fee will be charged.

Rate increase

The Electronic Travel Authorization, ESTA, is both a security pre-screening initiative and a way to raise funds to “support” American tourism and its many impacts.

US Customs and Border Protection increased the fee for international travelers from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program from $10 to $17 in late May. This increase does not include a $4 administrative fee.

The new ESTA electronic travel authorization fee has been extended until 2027, according to the notice.

When and how to apply

▪ To enroll in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, ESTA, visit the official website, following the instructions to answer all the questions required before submitting a travel authorization application.

▪ You can submit the ESTA application at any time before traveling to the USA under the VWP. In most cases, ESTA provides an almost immediate determination of eligibility to travel.

It is best to send the application as soon as you start planning a visit to the US. Although it is not mandatory to provide the destination itinerary, it is always advisable to provide this information.

▪ On the ESTA website you can review all the information before submitting the application. After submitting the application, you can make corrections to all the data provided through the ESTA update function.

To correct VWP eligibility questions A – G can be changed depending on the question. In this case, call the CBP ESTA Office at (202) 344-3710.

▪ If you need any general information about ESTA, you can call the CBP Information Center: (202) 325-8000 or 1-877-227-5511.

▪ If you want to know the reasons why your ESTA application was denied or if you have specific questions about it, you should file an application with the DHS Traveler Redress Inquiry Program.

