how to apply step by step and deadline

(CNN Spanish) — This October 5 at 12:00 pm Miami time, registration for the 2024 United States ‘Visa Lottery’ opens, which will allow some 55,000 people to obtain the document to reside legally in the country.

If you meet the requirements to sign up, which we explain in this article, you must do so by completing the online form found at dvprogram.state.gov. It is important that you keep in mind that this is the only possible way to submit your request.

Once you enter the page (you must do it through an updated browser because those that are not, for example Internet Explorer 8, can register problems with the system), you have to complete 14 data:

Name and surname as it appears in your passport. Gender. Date of Birth. City where you were born. Country in which you were born. Country for which you apply (in general it will coincide with your country of birth, but there may be exceptions, for example if you apply for the country of your spouse. We explain these cases in this link). A recent photograph of you and photos of your spouse and/or children if they are included in the application. You can consult the technical details of the photo here, but in general terms it must meet the same standards as visas. Address. Country in which you currently live. Phone number (optional) Email address (it is important that you have direct access and that you will continue to have it until next year, because if you are selected, you will be sent follow-up communications for the interview that you must do as part of the process). The highest educational level you have reached so far. Your marital status (if you have a spouse, you must enter their information even if you do not plan to immigrate with him or her or plan to get divorced. The only time you do not have to add it is if your spouse is a legal resident or US citizen, for which there is an option specific). Information about your children, regardless of whether or not you plan to have them come to the United States with you.

Once you submit a complete entry, you will see a confirmation screen with your name and a confirmation number that is unique for each case. Keep these data, keep them well, since you need them to access the system where you can see the status of your application and find out if you were selected or not when the draw takes place.

Deadline to sign up for the ‘Visa Lottery’

You can register until Tuesday, November 8 at 12:00 pm Miami time. However, the US authorities advise you not to wait until the last available week as high demand may cause delays on the website.

Please note that any application made after the deadline will not be considered and that only one entry per person is allowed in each enabled ‘lottery’. If you complete more than one, they will all be disqualified.