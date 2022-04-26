how to appropriate the star print of summer 2022

No doubt you have seen it profile itself timidly but surely on the front of the fashion scene, and invite itself to the festivities of Coachella. Print tie-dye, literally “to tie and dye”, becomes legion again. With a refreshing dose ideal to anticipate vacationsand an cool attitude unique to it, this chameleon pattern offers a flashback to the Woodstock period that makes fashionistas of our generation nostalgic.

If the tie-dye was initiated in California in the 1970s, however, it appeared in Japan in the 8th century. Called at the time “shibori”, this technique of rainbow dyeing on fabric has since been on all fronts. And as usual, who says trend, inevitably says Fashion Week, since designers and fashion designers are among the first to launch the style of tomorrow. All in all, for the new season, the brands were finally inspired by the style of the past years, that of the seventies.

The tie-dye print is making a comeback before the holidays

On the spring-summer 2022 catwalks, the tie-dye tattooed the silhouettes of Jason Wu and Louis Vuitton, then AMI, with shirts and cropped trousers, but also Altuzarra and its long skirts and dresses. On the sidelines, and in a completely different register, NO NAME, Brigitte Macron’s favorite sneaker brand, is also helping to relaunch the hippie movement by tinting its summer sneakers with a tie and dye touch, just like Amina Muaddi and her pumps. legendary. And that was all it took for fashion aficionados to surf on the fashion trend already launched.

How to wear the tie and dye print in 2022?

In Palm Springs, Carla Ginola claims the wearing of tie dye clothing by pairing them with Isabel Marant wedge sneakers. For her part, Kendall Jenner grabs the spotted Loewe dress, as does Lena Situations who appropriates a cut-out tie-dye dress signed I.AM.GIA. In the same vein, the Scandinavian Annabel Rosendahl sets her sights on a tie-dye crochet mini-skirt, which we owe to the Italian label The Attico. Her fashion tip? Hide the bottom of his shirt oversized in the size of her skirt with faded shades of color. A fashion twist that we copy without delay.

The most refractory will be more seduced by the tie-dye pants, with a more discreet aesthetic. Combined with a sober shouldered blazer, a satchel bag and black sunglasses, they bring an extra grain of madness to the outfit. On the sidelines, to dress for the workit is possible to combine a tie-dye tank top with loose pleated trousers, just to break up the casual and irresistibly vintage look of this print seventies. Plus, our Fashion Journalist approves of the tie-dye mules (Miista) to be worn preferably with a long silk or satin skirt, a sober halter top and cat-eye sunglasses for a complementary touch of style.

Shopping: where to buy trendy tie-dye clothes?

Good news for fashion addicts environmentally friendly. From thrift stores to second-hand fashion platforms such as Vinted, Depop and Vestiaire Collective, to our parents’ and grandparents’ wardrobes, tie-dye print is available in abundance. And for those who don’t find what they’re looking for, know that the brands of small designers and the behemoths of ready-to-wear are joining the dance. Sandro, Zara, Mango, Maje, Bershka, Pull & Bear and many others color their collections with this artistic motif. All in all, another option exists, the DIY.

How to make a homemade tie and dye?

In order not to contribute to further polluting our beautiful planet, making natural dyes yourself is an essential step. How to proceed ? Open your refrigerator or push open the doors of a grocery store. Next, peel clementines, red onions, beets, and place the peelings in a pot with a bottom of boiling water. Add frozen berries, remove from heat and macerate the decoction for at least two hours. Boudin tie the selected garment (preferably immaculate white) and secure its ends with rubber bands. Immerse the latter in the lukewarm colored mixture and let stand for the same time. And to obtain the desired result, place the garment in a basin of water and white vinegar for 30 minutes. The tie and dye appears as if by magic.

