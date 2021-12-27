how to ask, who can have it

The text of the first maneuver passed by Mario Draghi’s government was approved in the Senate between last December 23 and Christmas Eve. The tenants of Palazzo Madama have given the green light to the maxi-amendment presented by the Executive with 215 votes in favor, only 16 against and no abstentions. Final approval is now expected from the Chamber, which must arrive by 31 December next.

In the final version of the Budget law, the so-called Mobile bonuses. It is basically an incentive, linked to the restructuring bonus, which allows you to bring in deduction expenses for the purchase of furnishings and appliances. However, there are some significant news concerning him.

There Maneuver 2022 in fact, it reduces the maximum limit of deductible expenditure: next year the spending ceiling on which to calculate the deduction will be lowered from the current 16 thousand euros envisaged until 31 December 2021 to a maximum of 10 thousand euros. This is essentially the most important change on which the various forces that support the majority have found a meeting point – after several weeks of negotiations.

Furniture bonuses, the new roof and the deduction rate

In a previous draft compared to the final version of the Maneuver, the ceiling had been reduced to 5 thousand euros: then, in the maxi-amendment approved in recent days in the Senate, it was raised to 10 thousand. According to the final text, the ceiling of 10 thousand euros will be valid only for 2022: in fact, as regards 2023 and then 2024, the available spending ceiling will drop to 5 thousand euros. The deduction rate will remain fixed at 50%

Those who are eligible to take advantage of the mobile bonus will therefore have time until 31 December 2021 to make purchases that fall within the regulations and to still take advantage of the current spending ceiling set at a quota. 16 thousand euros. The furniture bonus is in any case linked to a building renovation: the facilitation is in fact guaranteed only on condition that in 2022 the purchases of furniture and household appliances are made in connection with the recovery of the building heritage started in 2021.

Furniture bonuses, which furnishings are included in the concession

The furniture included in the concession includes wardrobes, beds, chests of drawers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, bedside tables, mattresses, lighting devices. For example, curtains and drapes, doors, floors are not included. Between large appliances, yes to refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washer dryers, dryers, dishwashers, electric stoves, cooking appliances, electric hot plates, microwave ovens, electric fans, appliances for conditioning

To access the mobile bonus, payments must be made by wire transfer, debit or credit card. Purchases with installment financing, provided that the company providing the loan pays in the same way and the taxpayer has a copy of the payment receipt.

The documents to be kept are proof of payment (Bank transfer receipt, of the transaction or debit documentation on the current account) and the invoices (or receipts) showing the nature, quality and quantity of the goods purchased