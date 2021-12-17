How to avoid checking your current account in case of family donations

Several stakes arise in order to avoid illegal, as regards withdrawals from the current account. What should we do if we want to give money to our loved ones.

Current account, checks are triggered regarding cash withdrawals. From 1 January 2022, the new rules that prohibit payments for amounts starting from one thousand euros and up come into force. The aim of all this is to prevent as much as possible the circulation of money in black as well as tax evasion.

Unfortunately, two phenomena that are always highly widespread and that burden the pockets of honest citizens, who pay taxes and comply with the rules. Therefore, the tax authorities must act accordingly and be more stringent in this area.

In case of suspicious situations, checks could take place. But during the Christmas period there is an increase in cases involving even large sums of money. Something that has always happened in the family, between parents or grandparents with regard to children and grandchildren.

Current account, we always act with clarity

Think of those situations in which a young person has engaged in buying a house or a car, perhaps abroad, with his family who intend to help him. How to donate money without ending up in the crosshairs of the taxman and his controls?

We need to move by starting traceable operations from our current account. So to avoid questions from those in charge of supervising, it is better to opt in the light of the sun, indicating in the money transfers clearly what is the causal justifying the whole.

Please note that it is a donation. If a money transfer is directed towards a child, a nephew or a relative abroad, a maximum of 5 thousand euros can be transferred. The penalties for ascertained infringements are very severe and involve fines ranging from this amount up to 25 thousand euros and also prison sentences of between 4 and 12 years.

How to always stay safe

The exercise of a profession aggravates the whole. In any case, this will certainly not be the case, even if in any case the reference bank may require us to self-certify or a written statement where we have to explain everything upstream of our donation, confirming that this is what we are talking about.

Things are easier if the donation is done in person. Just go to a counter and withdraw, remembering that there are some daily ceilings to be respected.

In that case, if we want to give a particularly high amount as a gift, we can proceed with the withdrawal in two or more different days, in addition to being able to do everything in one fell swoop by withdrawing what we need directly in the office.