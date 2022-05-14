How to avoid failure if Windows does not detect proxy settings

In addition, you should take into account the possibility that you have some installed program and that is causing problems. It may even be an antivirus or firewall that you have installed to protect your computer or a VPN to encrypt the connection. They can have problems and appear these types of errors.

What to do to fix it

So what can you do to fix the network proxy configuration failure on Windows? We are going to give a series of guidelines that you can put into practice in a simple way in order to get the connection to work normally again. They are simple steps, as you will see.

Reboot router and computer

The first and most basic thing to do is restart computers. This can be used to solve certain problems that may appear and that are related to the connection. You are simply going to turn off both the computer and the router and turn them back on to see if the problem is solved.

In the case of the router, it is not enough to turn it off and on again; you have to keep it off for at least 30 seconds for the reset to be complete and then turn it back on. This can come in handy when the device has become saturated and complications of this type appear.

Check that everything is up to date

Keeping everything up to date is essential to be able to make the most of the available resources and also to correct possible problems that may appear. It’s something you should check in Windows, but also in the network adapter and the drivers it uses. Everything has to have the latest versions.

In the case of Windows, you have to go to Start, enter Settings and go to Windows Update. It will automatically show you possible pending updates and you will only have to add them. It may take more or less, depending on your connection and the size of the updates that may be.

On the other hand, you should also verify that the network card drivers are not outdated. If you use an old version they could generate conflicts and you can not connect normally to the Internet. You must go to Start, enter Device Manager, Network adapters and there select the corresponding network card. You have to click with the second mouse button and give update driver.

Check if any software is interfering

The next thing to do is to see if any program you have installed may be interfering and hence the proxy configuration error in Windows. You should especially look at some antivirus or firewall. If you have more than one antivirus installed, these types of errors are common. Also if you use a misconfigured firewall or one that is not guaranteed.

But this problem can also occur if you have a VPN installed. In this case, what you can do is pause it momentarily and see if the problem is solved. If so, what you should do is try to connect to another VPN that does not have this type of problem or see if you have something misconfigured that prevents the connection from working correctly.

Whenever you install applications of this type, you must make sure that they are guaranteed. It is important that they are updated and avoid those that you cannot confirm their origin or if they will work correctly. You can use antiviruses like Windows Defender itself, Avast or Bitdefender, as well as VPNs like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, which work very well.

Obtain IP and DNS automatically

You should also configure obtaining IP address and DNS servers automatically. Normally we use those provided by the operator itself, but we can also change the dns and use others such as Google or Cloudflare. This is not a bad thing as it can even make the connection work better. Now, problems could arise if those DNS servers malfunction for whatever reason.

To configure it you have to go to Start, enter Settings, go to Network and Internet and Advanced network settings. Once there you have to go to More network adapter options and select the corresponding adapter. You have to go to Properties, Internet Protocol version 4, Properties again and there you already select Obtain an IP address automatically and Obtain DNS server address automatically. You accept and close the window.

Check proxy settings in Windows

Do you have something misconfigured in Windows? Perhaps the proxy settings are the cause of this problem. If so, there is an easy solution. Again you have to go to Start, enter Settings, Network and Internet, enter Proxy and there select Automatically detect settings.

If you are using Windows 11, simply search for Proxy in the search bar and click on Change proxy settings and you will arrive at the same place. Mark it in automatic, restart and see if this eliminates the problem.

Reset network adapter defaults

If all the above that we have shown has not had any positive effect, you can try reset defaults of the network card. This will return to the configuration prior to any modifications you have made or any updates that may have caused a conflict.

To do this you go to Start, enter Settings, Network and Internet, Advanced network settings and there you look for Network reset. You simply continue the process and from that moment you will have the network configuration with the default values. Reboot the system and try connecting again.

Search for possible malware

Perhaps the problem that the proxy configuration error appears in Windows is due to some virus that is in the system. For example, if you have recently installed a program that is insecure or you have downloaded a file that could be dangerous and has affected a system component.

What you should do is use a good antivirus and scan the system. If it detects any threat, you eliminate any danger that may be. You should make sure that you use a good security application. Windows antivirus itself may be more than valid, but you will have many alternatives as well.

All in all, if you encounter proxy settings failure in Windows, it might be due to some problem with network drivers, system settings, or even malware sneaking in. You can follow the steps that we have explained to find the solution and be able to navigate normally again.