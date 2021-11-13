From January 1, 2022 take the new limit to the cash payments: what changes in the donations to children? It is important to be clear on how the new threshold for cash payments works and in which situations it also applies in everyday situations, such as making a gift to children by giving them the money in cash.

The risk for those who violate the rules it is twofold: to end up under the eye of the tax authorities and thus become the protagonist of a assessment by the Revenue Agency, and pay sanctions salty.

So let’s see how to behave in order not to risk unpleasant consequences with the tax authorities.

Donating money to children: how to avoid risks with the new cash limit

Currently the limit for cash payments is 2,000 euros, and from 1 January 2022 the threshold is halved. The new limit so it will be 1,000 euros. From a practical point of view, this means that all transactions corresponding to an amount exceeding this threshold must be carried out in traced mode.

The limit, therefore, applies not only to purchases in general, or to the payment of compensation to a professional, for example; but also at donations to children (or any other relative / friend).

So, when parents decide to help a child financially or simply give him a gift, if the amount of the donation exceeds 999.99 euros, it is good to choose a traceable payment method.

Donation to children: what are the risks if the new cash limit is exceeded

THE risks for those who exceed payments or donations of cash, therefore now above € 1,999.99 and from January 2022 over € 999.99, there are two, and in the case of a gift to children, the consequences would also affect the offspring.

In fact, if that money were used to make a purchase by a person with low income (or no income, such as a student), the Inland Revenue could ask for clarification. At that point, the only way to get out of it is to avoid it sanction (ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 euros) would be prove the provenance of that payment, then a gift from a family member. But unlike the wire transfer, proving a gift received in cash is not that simple.

The Revenue Agency could then proceed with further tax assessments. Finally, remember that the new cash limit has no consequence on the amounts that can be withdrawn or paid into your account.