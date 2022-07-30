how to avoid them with diet and exercise

Sometimes the lack of stimulation in the legs it makes us feel tired and heavy, but also if we make them work excessively we feel that they are loaded and need a bit of relaxation. In short, maintaining a balance sometimes becomes complicated, but it is possible to find stability.

Those with tired legs may experience pain and cramps. If a person occasionally has tired legs, the symptoms may resolve easily with rest or gentle movement. In fact, the pharmacist Rocío Escalante advises getting up every hour and taking a walk. It is also good to use a footrest and avoid crossing your legs.

The expert explains that those who suffer from tired legs should have the bottom of their bed slightly higher than the top, as well as exercise daily.

