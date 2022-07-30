Health

how to avoid them with diet and exercise

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 78 1 minute read

Sometimes the lack of stimulation in the legs it makes us feel tired and heavy, but also if we make them work excessively we feel that they are loaded and need a bit of relaxation. In short, maintaining a balance sometimes becomes complicated, but it is possible to find stability.

Those with tired legs may experience pain and cramps. If a person occasionally has tired legs, the symptoms may resolve easily with rest or gentle movement. In fact, the pharmacist Rocío Escalante advises getting up every hour and taking a walk. It is also good to use a footrest and avoid crossing your legs.

The expert explains that those who suffer from tired legs should have the bottom of their bed slightly higher than the top, as well as exercise daily.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 78 1 minute read

Related Articles

How much daily sugar is recommended for a healthy diet?

19 mins ago

Michelle, the 9-year-old girl who speaks 4 languages ​​and will go to university to study medicine

32 mins ago

The joy of swimming: how getting in the water can improve physical and mental health

2 hours ago

Are X-rays and radiographs harmful to health?

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button