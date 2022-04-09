How to backup Mac with TimeMachine

Share

Back up with TimeMachine on Mac, easily.

If something can take away your sleep at some point, it is the fact that you do not have the information backed up contained in your devices. Thinking of avoiding a bad time or a great worry, Apple makes TimeMachine available to you.

This system provides one of the best options to make sure you have all the data you keep on your Mac close at hand and in a safe place.

Get started with the TimeMachine on your Mac

Make one or more full copies of your team is one simple task thanks to this native Apple tool. TimeMachine requires an external or network storage device such as an HDD or SSD hard drive, a USB drive, or even an AirPort Time Capsule.

To start using this apps you should check if you have it activated or not. You know that by checking in the menu bar if there is the application icon that has a shape similar to that of a clock.

If this is not the case, you must activate it:

go to System preferences .

. Slide the cursor down until you locate the TimeMachine option .

. Check that option and will be displayed in the taskbar.

How to backup your Mac?

As soon as you have activated TimeMachine you can start the backup process. It is recommended that when deciding which is unit in which you will make the copy, have enough space available on it.

Click and select Open Preferences Panel .

. On the screen that will appear, tap on Select Backup Disk . Once done, the drive will be recognized as disk for backup . You’ll be prompted to format the device, and continuing will set your Mac to make backup copies on a regular basis.

. Once done, the drive will be recognized as . You’ll be prompted to format the device, and continuing will set your Mac to make backup copies on a regular basis. If you want to customize the copy a bit, bottom right in Options you can exclude some folder that you do not need in the future. Then you press on Save .

that you do not need in the future. Then you press on . In the taskbar, tap on TimeMachine again and then on Backup Now to start the process.

The first time will take a little longer So it will be done from scratch. So it’s just a matter of waiting.

Related topics: Mac

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!