How to be a wrestling fighter? The L.A. Park Project

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 03.22.2022 12:27:00





“neighborhood fight‘. Because in Mexico the fight is made”, is the title of the thesis with which Luis Garcia, nephew of L.A. Park, He graduated in March 2020 from the business administration career at Amauta University, and in which it is inspired a new draft what heads the fighter. Your goal is look for talent in the neighborhoods of the Mexican republic.

The idea of ​​giving support to young fighters convinced LA Park to turn this thesis into a reality, based on his experience and the complicated path he had to go through at the beginning of his career in the eighties.

How did the neighborhood wrestlers idea come about?

“Everything is born from the thesis of my godson, and by doing it he wanted to make it come true. To me I liked your thesis SDIto, because I am one of the fighters who was born without support or help from anyone. I also, as a neighborhood fighter I went and knocked on big doors, I never had the support“, he talked in an interview for halftime.

Talking I told him that there are many fighters in different parts of the Mexican Republic that have never stood out, because they are not given the support. The thesis is very good and we could help many fighters come to light. The idea is to find the talent. Let’s start in Mexico City; A call will be made to the fighters who have not received a chance to come forward.”

Selection process to be a professional wrestler

The first filter be pass by supervision from Frank Colombo, a former wrestler who will qualify the participants; the second control it will make LA Park itself. His plan is to have skilled fighters to give the first of 50 performances what do you have planned for the next 1May 4 at the Eduardo Molina Gym.

“There is a retired fighter named Frank Colombo and is the one he to give wrestling classes and it will tell us who is fit to get up to fight, because there are fighters who are not fighters that they are children of the compadre, known to the promoter and they are not prepared. They are fans who love wrestling but are not prepared, “he commented.

Absence of idols in Mexican wrestling

For the fighter with more than 40 years of experience in stringing, the Mexican wrestling lacks idols and in part it is because the Business who dominate the great shows they do not take the time to meet and prepare new talents; plus there are many fighters sponsored, who even become championsas they are favored for promoter.

“In Mexico there are two companies and they have to look for new idols. I think the last one that came out, and that filled sands It was him Mysticaland now Psycho Clownbut since then, how many years have passed and no others have come out,” said LA Park.

“Currently there are fighters who are useless and are world champions. How? Well, I don’t know. You have to give new talents a chance to bring out new idolsthat’s why they are cordially invitation so that come to neighborhood fighthere they are going to be taught; they are going to be paid, because they are not going to fight for free“, finished the experienced fighter.

​