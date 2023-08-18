How to become a professional electronic game player?

For Bruno Estete, CEO of Patagonia eSports, it’s important that electronic sports are taken seriously. Let them be understood as what they are: professional skills that require training, a strategy, being in good physical condition and, above all, improving shape. It is an activity that attracts crowds willing to fill stadiums To see the definition of tournament.

“Our team is made up of six players counter attack, Every day, from Monday to Friday, they train from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. During that time, they connect to a private server, practice games, coordinate matches with other teams, among other activities,” Estete explained in the interview. easy generation,

Contrary to what common sense might indicate, Spending hours in front of a screen doesn’t make a good player, Surviving a sedentary lifestyle requires some additional skills and behaviors. players of eSports They have to be balanced with physical activity”, Estete explained with the intention of breaking some prejudices. “Usually they are strategy competitions, so you have to be in good shape to be able to compete. Also, as is the case with shooting games, we need good feedback.

,We are athletes, we have to keep good health, have good diet, take hours of rest and supplement with physical activity, If not, it is impossible for a player to perform at this level, he becomes a casual player and nothing else”, he said.

gamer, a profession

The first video game competitions began in the early 70s, but in recent years its prevalence has reached record levels. the possibility of playing online on platforms such as Twitch, broadcasting games live and on video; they did that The phenomenon expanded to fill stadiums and turn the discipline into a true profession.No.

In Argentina, the final of the last major event was fireleague, in early July, between the “Bestia” team and the “Boca Juniors” team. A tournament that culminated in a packed Movistar Arena in downtown Buenos Aires featured more than 100 registered teams.

To reach that growing popularity, the pandemic did its job, it was change that attracted new followers and spurred competition to avoid confinement. Estete describes it this way: “I watched a lot of e-sports tournaments during the pandemic. I got stuck. Later, I participated in AGS (“Argentina Game Show”, an event planned by Neuquen to be held in 2022) And at that gamer meeting I said to myself: I want to do this, create a club. It was there that I met the winners of Counter-Strike and I proposed to them to form a team. And here we are taking the first step in Patagonia eSports.

What skills should a person have to become a professional sportsman?

Property: “To become a player you must have certain conditions. For example, we recently put out a call to add someone to our team and we demand that they have certain scores on certain platforms, the number of hours they’ve invested in the game, among other indicators. Be related to They must have at least 5,500 hours to be included in the team, it cannot be the first time they play. The number of hours is measured from Steam, a platform from which games are downloaded.

– What are the proposed objectives?

Property: “Our idea is to promote electronic sports here in Neuquén province. Give boys the opportunity to be part of a competitive team and receive professional training. By professional I mean they are players and tomorrow they can sign the contract and dedicate themselves to it in peace.”

Bruno Estete, CEO of Patagonian eSports, presented the project to officials from the Ministry of Sports of the province of Neuquen. ,Photo: Newquan Reports,

– What is it like managing an eSports team?

Property: “It is handled the same way as other sports: there is a pass market, there are contracts, matches are broadcast with reporters. You can play online and compete with players from all over Latin America. We can enter a tournament and compete with teams from Brazil, Uruguay, Chile etc. There are platforms like “Gamers Club” where if you sign up as a team, you can participate in tournaments. Many of them have very attractive prizes and are in dollars.

-What’s next for Patagonia eSports?

Property: “Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Sports of Neuquen Province, I will be able to travel to Buenos Aires to see the major clubs there, their facilities, how they are organized, etc. They also gave us legal help to establish ourselves as a civil association, which is my idea of ​​organization and healthcare. We have sports psychologists, nutritionists and kinesiologists. This will help us a lot in presenting the brand and the organization in front of us. Then there is the LATAM league and other tournaments next month.”

can you live on it?

Property: “You can live with it. Payment by the team, through tournament prizes and sponsorships. We want more eSports clubs to open in our region as it leads to more competition, better standards and more growth.”

Mentors and celebrities

There are many references and celebrities from other disciplines in the world of eSports who have joined their teams.

Among the Argentine references are Fernando Díaz and Francisco Postiglione, both of whom are founders of “Leviathan” And “9z”-respectively, the two most important teams of the country and South America.

Among the stars of other sports we can mention Kun Agüero, the leading footballer of the Argentina national team and Manchester City, who owns the team.KRÜ, In addition to his role as a streamer, the striker has separate teams that play between Argentina and Spain.

Tennis player Diego “El Paque” Schwartzman also joined Electronic Sports with his team.stone movistar esports,

Internationally, celebrities such as Michael Jordan, Will Smith or Gerard Piqué are also part of it.



