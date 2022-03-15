How to block SMS on your mobile

For the most part, Android devices use the Google messaging app. Apps that will allow us to block SMS from any type of number and even report that it is a SPAM number.

No matter what kind of smartphone you have, if you’re looking for a way to block text messages Below we will explain how you can do it quickly and easily. Beyond commercial SMS, there are not many SMS that we receive on a daily basis. The operators allow us to configure the SMS so that they notify us of a missed call in cases in which our phone is turned off or out of coverage. A function that we can qualify as useful if we want to know who has called us at all times. However, there are other types of Quite annoying SMS : Advertisers and also those who try to scam us in order to acquire our personal data. If you’re sick of them, then you can block them forever.

In the upper right corner click on the three dots.

Next, go to details.

Select “Block and mark as SPAM”.

In this way, all SMS from that sender will be blocked and you will get him to stop bothering you. An option available both for SMS with a contact number and for SMS without a number, which are normally those that belong to those that have commercial purposes or to those of a service that you have contracted. You must bear in mind that when you block the SMS of a number, consequently, you will also be blocking the calls. Therefore, said number will not be able to contact with you through any of these methods.

How to block SMS on iPhone

If you have an iPhone you will also be able to block all those SMS that are annoying or that you suspect may be a hoax impersonating a company’s identity. The process is not too different on iPhone. In this case you have to access the contact and follow the steps shown below:

Get in contact.

Click on “Info”.

Select the “Block this contact” option.

Once you have blocked it, it will no longer be able to send you SMS, or make phone calls or calls through FaceTime. You can also report through iMessage unwanted messages. In this way, the next time you receive a message from an unknown contact, you can indicate that it is SPAM.

As you have seen, blocking SMS on your mobile is very simple. In addition to doing it through the methods explained, in the application stores of both operating systems you have dozens of third party applications with which you will also be able to block all those SMS that interest you.