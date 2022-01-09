how to break it down while saving on the washing machine

Tips to avoid expensive bills by using appliances in a thoughtful way, especially the washing machine, one of the most expensive in this regard

There second part of 2021 it was rather deleterious as regards i electricity prices. The continuously rising trend has actually put many difficulties Italian families and pending a solution from politics, we must make a virtue of necessity.

So it’s good to ponder a plan capable of leading to a decrease in consumption and consequently to a lower expenditure at the end of the month. In this sense, a rather clever trick can be very useful. Let’s find out together.

Dear bills: the news that could save Italians in 2022

Dear bills, how to counter it through careful use of the washing machine

One of the items that raises the bills of the citizens of the Bel Paese is that inherent in heating. In the winter phase, however, it is difficult to do without it, but with some small tricks it is possible to optimize their use and at the same time contain costs.

The real plague, however, is represented by home appliances. In this sense, the scapegoat is represented by washing machine. Some more, some less, all families abuse it. On the other hand, with the frenetic rhythms of contemporary society, there are always gods items to be washed.

In order to make the most of it without having any nasty surprises in your bills, the first parameter to take into account is the time slot. In the F1 band, which runs from Monday to Friday from 8 to 19, energy prices are always a little higher. Lower in F2 (Monday to Friday from 19 to 8 in the morning and in F3 (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

Law 104, watch out for the bills: the discount nobody tells you about

The energy class is another factor to take into account. The latest generation washing machines, namely A, A +, A ++ and A +++, on average involve significantly less consumption than previous models.

Another tactical trick is to adjust the degrees. Too high temperatures can be deleterious in this sense. Better to choose the ECO mode which allows you to save up to 40% compared to other operations that do not include this setting. Also remember not to overfill the washing machine as this translates into a greater use of energy.