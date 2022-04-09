how to break the stigma and love your curly hair

The curly hair (either chinese hair) has enjoyed great fame, but that does not translate to ideal treatments to keep it in its best shape. Whether due to stigmas, Eurocentric stereotypes of beauty or simple ignorance, people with curly hair have found few alternatives to take care of it properly and even a desire to straighten it as much as possible has been common.

The samples are more than clear in pop culture and Hollywood cinema that reaches almost every corner of the world. Perhaps the clearest of all occurs in The princess’s DiaryMia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway begins as an “ugly duckling” with thick-rimmed glasses and curly hairand becomes considered more beautiful by her peers the moment her hair is straightened – along with other aesthetic procedures.

And what about happinessthe series starring Keri Russel, in which ironically her long curly hair became a television milestone… at least until the actress decided to cut it with a pixie, causing audiences to rage and say that the failure of the series was due to a simple haircut… and even that the television station forbade its stars to cut their hair.

So, how not to think that curly hair is completely stigmatized?

The rejection of Chinese hair in society

Courtesy of LATINA Pilar García, founder and CEO of LATINA

To talk about curly hair and all its social and aesthetic implications, we interviewed Pilar Garciacreator and CEO of LATINa brand specializing in products for this type of hair.

Pilar, as well as many other women, says that she grew up rejecting her hair, feeling outside the beauty standards, which led her to the creation of LATINA, however, before reaching it, García first created the community latin curls, which already has more than half a million members on Facebook, whose main axis of union was the experience of living with curly hair. Rizos Latinos soon went from being a community to Pilar’s project and career.

In that sense, Pilar García became CEO, a position, unfortunately, still unusual for women, for example, only in 2021 it was reported that in the Fortune 500 list, female CEOs only represent 8.1% and it is that just as there is a stigma towards Chinese hair, there is also a stigma regarding the role of women.

The social stigmas of the role of women in the community continue to be an obstacle to the professional growth of women entrepreneurs.

Pilar Garcia explains in her own words that…

for many years it has profited from the concept of beauty, leaving its mark and negative connotations on the self-esteem of women -and men- to the point of wanting to be what we are not.

In this sense, the rejection not only becomes an imposition of society, but of those who wear this type of hair, all under a conception not only of beauty, but that chinese they are unprofessional or create a scruffy look.

And it is precisely this stigma that has caused more women to reject their hair and the demand for products for straight hair or to straighten it increases and the demand for products for curly hair decreases, creating a vicious circle, because curly women get frustrated many not find options for us in the market.

iStockPhoto

LATINA: the option to break the stigma

However, the beauty industry has gradually changed and mutated to become more diverse, and stereotypes are beginning to fade, it is ventures like those of LATINA and other brands that have started this task, not to mention communities like the one created by Pilar García who have created spaces dedicated to sharing essential information to maintain curly hair in its best possible state.

Hand in hand with the offer of specialized products, there is also a movement of self acceptance, which can be difficult, but not impossible. Networks have helped trends like the famous “

curly method

” that aims to bring out the best in Chinese hair with the products at hand… and that is where its brand fits: to offer products that do not damage the hair and help improve the care routines of women and men.

curly hair products

Perhaps at this point you are wondering… Why does curly hair have different care?

García, who began training and specializing in hair care to create LATINA, explains that the root of her care is that she is simply different.

This different care is due to the structure of the hair, since the shape of the curls makes it difficult to properly moisturize the hair; In the same way, it is more complicated for the nutrients to cover the entire strand, contrary to straight hair, which, due to its straight shape, facilitates the transit of nutrients throughout the strand, resulting in naturally shinier hair; and in the case of curls, it is necessary to favor this component contribution with more effective formulations, such as hair masks and other special products for curly hair free of silicones and other harmful components, as in the case of LATINA products.

She also explains that the use of sulfates in the shampoos are particularly abrasive for hair, while silicones They are used to give a fake shine to hairnot to mention that hinder hair hydration and therefore contribute to its damage. In that sense, whether your hair is straight, wavy or curly, looking for this type of product always turns out to be a better decision for your hair.

And what is the product that you must try from LATINA?

If you are interested in this type of special products for curly hair, but are not sure where to start, García recommends his 3 in 1 masksin the LATINA range you will find up to 5 different ones, but each of them will serve you:

As a quick mask after shampoo, as a curl activator or as a deep treatment, using them frequently and in a balanced way, will guarantee the necessary contribution to maintain shiny, strong and frizz-free hydrated hair.

Masks 3 in 1 LATINA

