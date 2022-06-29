How to Bring Exterior Decor Inside a California Home

Not even a modern californian hideaway full of exterior decoration can hide the Midwestern roots of Kathy Taslitz, interior designer and artist. Describing her and her husband, Matt Grode’s, dream home—that is, one that could be comfortably shared with family and friends—the Chicago-raised decorator draws from one of the Midwest’s greatest movie scenes, quoting the Kevin Costner’s character in field of dreams: “This was one of those moments of ‘if you build it, they will come’“.

Taslitz and Grode also had the tools to make their wish come true. As president of MG Partners, one of the Los Angeles area’s leading custom homebuilders, Grode has created residences and relationships alike with renowned firms such as Olson Kundig, Ferguson & Shamamian, and Backen, Gillam & Kroeger Architects. . (Seven of the houses recently completed by the studio have appeared in AD: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ trendy Beverly Hills cottage, Barry and Sheryl and Schwartz’s seaside getaway in Santa Barbara, and Kipp Nelson’s cantilevered retreat in the Hollywood Hills, among others). With Grode supervising the construction and Taslitz directing the interior design of his own housethe duo turned to architect Howard Backen and landscape designer James Doyle to round out their team.

Together they created a modernist house bathed in sunlight and rich in natural materialscozy textures, personalized sculptures and a rich exterior decoration. “I like things to be really easy on the eye,” says Taslitz, who approached each space with the “yin and yang of heavy and light” in mind. For example, incorporating organic elements like oak floors and whitewashed wood ceilings throughout the 7,000 square foot home helped soften the defining blackened steel windows. In the open kitchen white marble surfaces and heavily veined backsplashes offset cabinets and the dark-hued range hood: “By keeping it low-key, I can let the objects of interest stand out,” says Taslitz.

And that’s what they did. Walking through the front door, guests are immediately greeted by the first of Taslitz’s many custom designs, the We Need to Talk bench, made from a burred slab of wood that sits atop a large bronze sphere. In the master bedroom, a pair of his oak bureaus with brass legs flank the bed, while the Party in the House indoor-outdoor dining table is clad in a matching bubblegum pink. the climbing bougainvillea from the pool terrace. That’s one of the reasons it’s great to be married to a contractor,” says Taslitz. “I get bored, so I’m always experimenting and changing things. Matt always jokes: ‘You never get bored with me'”.