how to bring water, electricity and gas into the house?

Today we offer you a test that aims to test your ability to reasoning. Being able to find the solution of a enigma in seconds it can keep our brains in training.

Obviously, the test has no scientific validity.

Look carefully at the image above. We have three houses. Under each house there is a square with a letter representing a service: G (gas), TO (water), AND (electric energy). How to bring all the services into the house without crossing the pipes? Can you give an answer in less than a minute? Few people managed to give an answer in seconds. Can you do it? Let’s see what you can do!

This test has put a lot of people in trouble. There solution is in front of your eyes, you just have to think calmly, but there is certainly some particular that confuses you.

The solution of the test

Through today's test we tried to verify your ability to view a picture and solve a quiz in seconds.

If you have made it this far, it means that you have found the solution. Or you failed and are curious to know what the correct answer was!

In reality there is no solution to the riddle. It is impossible not to cross the pipes if we think about two dimensions. If, on the other hand, we face the problem by considering the three dimensions (X, Y, Z) the quiz is easily solved, as can be seen from the photo above.

