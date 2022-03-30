How to build big biceps with just one exercise

With this movement you will also work the core and even the trapezius

Kettlebells are a CrossFit classic, yes, but also a perfect ally for your most classic bodybuilding workouts, even the most homemade and rudimentary. “Today I am going to talk about an exercise that I love and that falls between isometric and dynamic loading: you are attacking your biceps with a static movement, while building stability in your core and working your traps, scapulae and the upper part of the back”.

It’s also an “anti-bending” exercise, which is essential for those of us who sit at a desk all day. “Because you’re holding a weight in front of you, every step will try to collapse your core,” says Tracey. “To prevent this, the scapula retracts and the upper back, rhomboids, and erectors keep you upright, while your core works to keep it from hunching.”

If all you have is a heavy kettlebell, do 10-meter walks. But if you have access to more manageable weights, try this protocol; walk 12.5 meters and back, every minute, then rest for the rest of the 60 seconds, before continuing. “That’s a lot of time under tension for your biceps and those postural muscles,” Tracey explains.

1. Towel down

Run a towel over the handle of the kettlebell. With your feet shoulder-width apart, twist down, keeping your back straight. Grab one end in each hand. Move your hips forward and lift the kettlebell in a motion similar to a deadlift.

2. Right angle

Keeping your shoulders back and eyes straight ahead, lift the kettlebell so your forearms are parallel to the ground, elbows at 90°.

3. Walk away

Tighten your core and walk with long, steady steps. Grab the towel tightly to keep those muscle fibers fired up and working continuously.

4. Slow earnings

As your biceps and traps begin to burn, resist the urge to rush. The kettlebell will swing. “You’re in a precarious position, so keep it under control,” says Tracey.

