How to buy a house without money with a 100 percent mortgage – idealista / news

Buying a house without advancing money is difficult, but not impossible: by obtaining a mortgage that finances 100 percent of the value of the house, you can get the home of your dreams even without having any savings aside. Here’s what 100 percent mortgages are and how they work.

What are 100 percent home loans

A mortgage 100% it is a mortgage that finances the total value of the home purchase. In general, in fact, when we ask for a mortgage from the bank, the loan covers only about 80% of the value; it is therefore necessary to be able to advance the 20% independently, in addition to expenses. However, there are some banks that finance 100% of the mortgage.

Advantages and disadvantages of a 100% mortgage

The main advantage offered by a 100% mortgage is that you can buy a house with virtually no savings. However, there are also a number of drawbacks; for example, the interest rates applied are higher than traditional mortgages, since it is a riskier loan for the lender. For the same reason, the guarantees required will be more stringent.

100 percent mortgage alternatives

Since getting a 100 percent mortgage it is not that simple, for the reasons described above, if you want to buy a house without money you can consider some alternatives.

Buying a house under construction: Buying a house from the builder allows you to pay the installments a little at a time until you reach the 20% of the price that on average the banks do not finance with the mortgage. You also save on taxes: with the current concessions, you can pay, for the first home, a registration tax of 2% and a VAT of 4% (instead of 10) Rent with redemption: consists in the signing of a lease agreement that guarantees that, after a certain period of time, the buyer has the right to buy the house at a price agreed with the owner, discounting the amount he has paid through the monthly fees up to that moment. This is advantageous both for the tenant, who loses nothing, and for the seller who collects an income pending the final sale. Buy real estate owned by a bank: the banks have accumulated a large amount of capital in the form of houses. On idealista you will find various offers of this type (see for example the houses for sale by Unicredit) at cheaper prices than the average, with mortgages suitable for this type of purchase at advantageous conditions for the contractors, as the bank itself is the first interested in getting rid of this type of apartment.

100 percent mortgages, offers in the bank

According to Mutuionline.it, the 100 percent best mortgage deals in the bank, especially dedicated to young people under 36, are these: